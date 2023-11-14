EQS-News: Medios records strongest quarter in the Company's history

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Medios records strongest quarter in the Company's history



14.11.2023 / 07:25 CET/CEST

Press release

Medios records strongest quarter in the Company's history

Financials Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022:

Revenue increases by 16.9% to €489.9 million

EBITDA pre 1 increases by 12.7% to €17.2 million

increases by 12.7% to €17.2 million Forecast for the full year 2023 specified

Berlin, November 14, 2023 – Medios, the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, once again generated significant growth in the first nine months of 2023 following a strong third quarter. Revenue increased by 10.9% to €1,343.5 million (previous year: €1,211.4 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA pre1 improved by 5.7% to €46.3 million (previous year: €43.8 million). In the Pharmaceutical Supply segment, external revenue increased by 11.8% to €1,168.0 million (previous year: €1,044.4 million); €33.5 million of this was attributable to the newly acquired Blisterzentrum Baden-Württemberg GmbH (bbw). In the Patient-specific Therapies segment, external revenue increased by 5.0% compared to the same period of the previous year to €175.0 million (previous year: €166.6 million).

In the third quarter of 2023, Medios increased its revenue by 16.9% to €489.9 million; EBITDA pre1 increased by 12.7% to €17.2 million in the same period. As a result of the sale of inventories strategically built up in the first half of the year, cash flow from operating activities amounted to €86.0 million in the period from July to September 2023 (previous year: €7.9 million). This makes the third quarter the strongest in Medios' history.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios: "With the very good performance in the third quarter, we are fully on track to achieve our full-year targets. Revenue is expected to reach the upper end of our original forecast corridor. This shows very clearly that we are on the right track with our expanded growth strategy. With this, we are initiating the next phase of the Company's development and will continue to increase both Medios’ revenue and earnings over the next few years, particularly with the planned expansion into further European countries.”

Medios made further progress in the implementation of its expanded growth strategy in the first nine months of 2023. As part of this, the Company intends in particular the geographical expansion of the compounding of patient-specific therapies into other European countries and has already defined potential European M&A targets. In addition, the Company is planning potential strategic partnerships in the field of personalized therapies.

Positive outlook for the 2023 financial year specified

For the 2023 financial year, Medios specifies the previous revenue forecast of €1.6 – 1.8 billion and now expects consolidated revenue at the upper end of the forecast corridor at around €1.8 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion; approx. +12%). EBITDA pre1 is expected to amount to around €60 million in 2023 (previous year: €54.9 million; approx. +9%) and thus reach a value in the middle of the forecast corridor of €56 – 63 million. As in the previous year, the extraordinary expenses adjusted for the EBITDA pre1 forecast for 2023 include expenses for share options and M&A activities as well as one-off performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. In the medium term, Medios is aiming for consolidated revenue of over €2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range.

The Medios quarterly statement as of September 30, 2023 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

Key figures (IFRS)

in € million 9M 2023 9M 2022 ∆ in % Q3 2023 Q3 2022 ∆ in % Consolidated revenue 1,343.5 1,211.4 10.9 489.9 419.2 16.9 Pharmaceutical Supply 1,168.0 1,044.4 11.8 433.9 361.9 19.9 Patient-Specific

Therapies 175.0 166.6 5.0 56.0 57.1 -2.0 Services 0.5 0.4 26.7 0.1 0.2 -53.5 EBITDA pre1 46.3 43.8 5.7 17.2 15.3 12.7 Pharmaceutical Supply 33.7 28.2 19.5 13.8 10.7 28.5 Patient-Specific

Therapies 17.8 19.3 -7.8 5.3 6.1 -12.9 Services -5.3 -3.8 39.4 -1.9 -1.5 22.0 Cashflow from operating activities 10.8 17.9 -40.0 86.0 7.9 >100.0

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as from 2023 additionally for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

