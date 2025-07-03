EQS-News: Metavesco Completes Buyback of 200 Million Common Shares

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Completes Buyback of 200 Million Common Shares



03.07.2025 / 13:25 CET/CEST

CUMMING, GA - July 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a publicly traded diversified holding company, today announced it has completed the repurchase of 200 million shares of its common stock.

The Company has begun the procedural steps to have these common shares returned to the treasury for cancellation.

“This buyback reflects our ongoing commitment to creating long-term shareholder value,” said Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco. “Retiring shares at this level demonstrates our confidence in the Company’s growth strategy and our focus on improving per-share metrics.”

The transaction, executed contractually on July 1, 2025, and completed on July 2, 2025, was structured as a stock redemption in a private transaction whereby the Company purchased 200 million common shares for $22,000 from a former affiliate. The retired shares represent a significant reduction in the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock of over 5% and will immediately be returned to treasury for cancellation.

This action follows a series of strategic moves by Metavesco to strengthen its balance sheet, including the recently announced Bitcoin treasury initiative and targeted expansion of its wholly owned staffing subsidiary, Epic Labor.

The Company remains focused on increasing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, strategic asset growth, and operational execution across its current and future divisions.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

