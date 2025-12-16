EQS-News: Metavesco Completes Authorized Share Reduction

Waterside Capital CorporationShs Aktie
CUMMING, GA - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and the architect of the growing OTCfi ecosystem, today confirmed that the previously announced reduction of its authorized shares has been formally completed and is now effective.
On December 1, 2025, the Company announced its intention to reduce its authorized common shares by 7.5 billion shares. The amendment has now been processed and filed with the State of Nevada, making the reduction effective as of today.
“This action reflects our continued focus on responsible capital structure management and long-term shareholder alignment,” said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco. “We said we would do this, and we followed through.”
Metavesco remains focused on building long-term value through its operating businesses, strategic investments, and the ongoing development of tools and infrastructure designed to modernize engagement and capital access within the OTC markets.
The company expects the new share structure to be reflected on otcmarkets.com in the coming days. The change is already reflected on the Nevada Secretary of State website.
About OTCfi
OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Metavesco is developing a suite of tools within the OTCfi ecosystem for OTC issuers and investors. Learn more at otcfi.io.
About Metavesco, Inc.
Metavesco, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in developing and operating businesses across both traditional and digital sectors. The Company is actively building the OTCfi ecosystem, a suite of software tools and digital platforms intended to support issuer engagement, market intelligence, and blockchain-based applications for the OTC markets and its participants. Learn more at metavesco.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.
