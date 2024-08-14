|
14.08.2024 11:47:22
EQS-News: MPC Capital: Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report
|
EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Conference
Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report
Hamburg, August 14, 2024 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its half-year financial report 2024 on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
A webcast for the investment community will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first six months of 2024 and give an update on the Group strategy. The webcast will be held in English.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on August 22, 2024 from 08:30 CEST on the website: https://www.mpc-capital.com/shareholders/publications
H1 webcast information:
Date: 22 August 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST
Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A
Sign up for and access the webcast here:
https://montegaconnect.de/event/8oo6vsfbcxmccnnv3lxshb2ocwmi5jt1
Contact
MPC Capital AG
14.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 75
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|kontakt@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1968147
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1968147 14.08.2024 CET/CEST
