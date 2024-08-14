+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 11:47:22

EQS-News: MPC Capital: Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report

14.08.2024 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Hamburg, August 14, 2024 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its half-year financial report 2024 on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

A webcast for the investment community will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first six months of 2024 and give an update on the Group strategy. The webcast will be held in English.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on August 22, 2024 from 08:30 CEST on the website: https://www.mpc-capital.com/shareholders/publications

H1 webcast information:

Date:   22 August 2024

Time:   8:30 a.m. CEST

Duration:  60 minutes incl. Q&A
 

Sign up for and access the webcast here:

https://montegaconnect.de/event/8oo6vsfbcxmccnnv3lxshb2ocwmi5jt1

 

Contact

MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 40 38022 4347
Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

 


Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
