28.05.2025 08:30:03

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2024: Further increase in earnings and equity

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2024: Further increase in earnings and equity

28.05.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2024:
Further increase in earnings and equity

  • Net profit (IFRS) increases to EUR 32.0 mn (previous year: EUR 29.5 mn)
  • EBIT increases by 9.1% to EUR 33.0 mn (previous year: EUR 30.2 mn)
  • Equity ratio: increase from 94.2% to 95.5%
  • Equity increases from EUR 251.0 mn to EUR 277.9 mn as of 31 December 2024
     

Berlin, 28 May 2025 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today published its Annual Report for 2024. In the 2024 financial year, the company once again benefited from the good performance of its investments and achieved a net profit for the year according to IFRS of EUR 32.0 million (prev. year: EUR 29.5 million). The operating result (EBIT) rose from EUR 30.2 million to EUR 33.0 million and equity increased by EUR 26.9 million from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 277.9 million. The net asset value (NAV) per share rose to EUR 64.90 as of 31 December 2024 (prev. year: EUR 58.62). With the dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are reaffirming the company's dividend policy.

MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The net profit for the year is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, resulting from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date.  

The MPH Health Care AG Annual Report 2024 is available for download at www.mph-ag.de.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also utilises the potential offered by high-growth and profitable sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

28.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A289V03, DE000A289VT5
WKN: A289V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2146484

 
End of News EQS News Service

2146484  28.05.2025 CET/CEST

