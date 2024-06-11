EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024



11.06.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024

Strong increase in earnings due to positive development of investments. Equity (net asset value) increases significantly to EUR 251.6 million. This corresponds to EUR 58.77 per share (prior-year quarter Q1/2023: EUR 43.91). The equity ratio rises to 94.3%.

Berlin, 11 June 2024 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2024. Accordingly, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased from EUR 43.91 at the same time last year to EUR 58.77 as of March 31, 2024. This corresponds to an increase of around 34%.

Compared to 31 December 2023, equity increased slightly from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 251.6 million as of 31 March 2024. At 94.3% per end of March 2024, the equity ratio remained high and increased slightly (31.12.2023: 94,2%).

The operating result (EBIT) improved from EUR -33.93 million as of 31 March 2023 to EUR 0.71 million. The IFRS result for the period for the first quarter of 2024 rose to EUR 0.67 million (same quarter of the previous year: EUR -33.42 million).

MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item “Financial assets” and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The profit for the period is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the reporting date, which result from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's reporting date of 31.12.2023 and do not affect liquidity.

The investments M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG, which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, were very successful operationally in the first quarter of 2024.

M1 Kliniken AG increased consolidated Group sales to EUR 84.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 76.8 million). In the Beauty segment, sales increased by more than 18% to EUR 24.7 million and the EBIT margin in this segment rose from 17.3% to 21.9%.

The M1 Group's consolidated EBIT improved disproportionately by 70% to EUR 6.8 million in Q1/2024 (previous year: EUR 4.0 million). The Group EBIT margin increased from 5.3% to 8.1%.

The share price of M1 Kliniken AG increased from EUR 11.20 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 13.10 on 31 March 2024. At the end of May 2024, the share price was already at EUR 20.70.

CR Energy AG and its portfolio companies remain on a profitable course. According to the audited figures for the 2023 financial year, EBIT decreased from EUR 76.3 million to EUR 66.4 million. Equity increased sharply from 314.2 million euros to 393.5 million euros. The equity ratio is stable at over 97%, documenting the company's excellent equity financing.

CR Energy is increasingly involved in the renewable energy supply and sustainable living sectors, whose markets are worth billions.

At its Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024, the company intends to propose that an amount of EUR 17.64 million be transferred from retained earnings to other revenue reserves, thereby increasing the company's share capital from company funds by issuing bonus shares to the company's existing shareholders at a ratio of 1:3. The new shares are to carry dividend rights from 1 January 2024.

The CR Energy AG share price fell slightly from EUR 28.90 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 25.80 on 31 March 2024. At the end of May 2024, however, the share price was already back at EUR 28.50.

„Despite the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine and the Middle East and the still high energy costs, we are confident about the development in 2024. The strong operating performance of M1 Kliniken AG should continue for the rest of the year. The focus is clearly on expanding the “M1 Med Beauty”-network of locations and further increasing shareholder value. With its vertically integrated investment portfolio, CR Energy AG is very well positioned in the areas of “sustainable energy supply concepts” and “quality and cost-optimized living space”. MPH can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years,” says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential outside the healthcare market in high-growth and profitable sectors.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de