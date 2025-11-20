EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the third quarter of 2025: Equity (NAV) amounts to EUR 194.2 million, corresponding to EUR 45.36 per share. The equity ratio fell slightly to 92.8%

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the third quarter of 2025: Equity (NAV) amounts to EUR 194.2 million, corresponding to EUR 45.36 per share. The equity ratio fell slightly to 92.8%



20.11.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the third quarter of 2025:

Equity (net asset value) amounts to EUR 194.2 million, corresponding to EUR 45.36 per share. The equity ratio fell slightly to 92.8% (31 December 2024: 95.5%).

Berlin, 20th November 2025 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the third quarter of 2025. According to this, equity decreased by 30% from EUR 277.9 million as of 31 December 2024 to EUR 194.2 million as of 30 September 2025. Net asset value (NAV) per share fell from EUR 64.90 (31 December 2024) to EUR 45.36 as of 30 September 2025.

The IFRS net result for the period decreased from EUR 54.5 million as of 30 September 2024 to EUR -78.5 million as of 30 September 2025. This result is due to the accounting valuations of the investments as at the reporting date, which do not affect cashflow. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item ‘Financial assets’ and are measured at fair value through profit or loss on the balance sheet date.

The equity ratio fell slightly from 95.5% to 92.8% and remains at a very high level.

The financial situation has improved compared to the previous year. From 1 January to 30 September 2025, operating cashflow amounted to EUR 2,156 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,073 thousand) and net cashflow amounted to EUR 2,421 thousand (previous year: EUR -5,131 thousand).

The fair value losses are mainly due to the sharp decline in the share price of our listed investment CR Energy AG, which filed for (preliminary) insolvency proceedings with the competent local court in Potsdam in June 2025. The main proceedings were opened on 1 September 2025. The price of CR shares fell from EUR 4.78 on 31 December 2024 to EUR 0.37 on 30 September 2025.

The M1 Kliniken AG investment continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2025, once again increasing both revenue and earnings. Consistently implemented efficiency measures and the targeted expansion of medical capacities remain key priorities and are making a significant contribution to further improving results. IFRS consolidated revenue from January to September 2025 amounted to EUR 274.3 million, compared with EUR 257.2 million in the same period of the previous year. This represents an increase of 6.7%. The consolidated EBIT margin increased to 8.9% in this period (same period of the previous year: 8.6%). Operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 24.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million), representing a growth of +11%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by around 10% to EUR 24.4 million as of 30 September 2025.

The Beauty segment remains the Group's most important growth driver. The positive development already recorded in the first half of the year continued convincingly in the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, the segment continued to benefit from efficiency gains through optimised processes and higher utilisation of medical capacities. EBIT in the „Beauty“ segment increased disproportionately by around 30% to EUR 21.1 million.

The price of M1 Kliniken shares fell from EUR 16.60 on 31 December 2024 to EUR 14.30 on 30 September 2025.

M1 Kliniken AG remains on course for growth and aims to increase revenue in the high-margin beauty segment to EUR 200–300 million per year by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The group is thus consistently pursuing its goal of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world's leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

At this year's Annual General Meeting of MPH Health Care AG on 17 July 2025, it was resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share, as in the previous year, and to carry forward the remaining amount of the 2024 net profit of EUR 72.5 million to new account.

