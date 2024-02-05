EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG sells 1.5 million shares in its investment M1 Kliniken AG to its Management Board members

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Investment

MPH Health Care AG sells 1.5 million shares in its investment M1 Kliniken AG to its Management Board members



05.02.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

On February 2, 2024, MPH Health Care AG successfully sold 1.5 million shares in its investment M1 Kliniken AG to the two members of the management board of M1 Kliniken AG, Mr. Attila Strauss and Mr. Kilian Brenske. The two Co-CEOs acquired the share package in order to strengthen their entrepreneurial commitment. The transaction underlines the management's confidence in the long-term performance of M1 Kliniken AG.



MPH Health Care AG CEO, Patrick Brenske, says: "I welcome the management's move to acquire a stake in M1 Kliniken AG. In the past 15 months, the two Co-CEOs have almost doubled the value of the company. It strengthens the motivation to continue to manage the company sustainably and to create long-term value for all shareholders. The scaling of the business model is promoted by this share purchase, as the Co-CEOs now have an even stronger incentive to drive the growth of M1 Kliniken."



About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. But MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-return sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

