EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Clecim to Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group)

|
22.10.2025 14:30:03
Mutares has successfully sold Clecim to Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group)
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully sold Clecim to Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group)
Munich, October 22, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Clecim to Fouré Lagadec, a subsidiary of SNEF with an ROIC of more than 10x.
Clecim is a renowned supplier of carbon and stainless-steel processing lines, stainless steel rolling mills as well as mechatronic products and metallurgical services, serving steelmakers around the world for more than 100 years. The company generates approx. EUR 55 million in revenues and has a workforce of ca. 200 employees.
Since Clecim’s carve-out of Primetals Technologies Group in 2021, the company has undergone a transformation and optimization process, focusing on key projects and products to improve overall quality, implementing tight project management to improve performance and profitability as well as optimizing cost structure measures. Over the past years, Clecim has also successfully launched a diversification strategy and entered several new markets including defense and energy sectors. Fouré Lagadec plans to build on the company’s initiatives, develop synergies and further grow the business internationally.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
