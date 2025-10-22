Mutares Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

22.10.2025 14:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Clecim to Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group)

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
22.10.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

22.10.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold Clecim to Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group)

  • Successful transformation and optimization processes after carve-out with ROIC of more than 10x
  • Supplier of high-end steel processing line solutions
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million

Munich, October 22, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Clecim to Fouré Lagadec, a subsidiary of SNEF with an ROIC of more than 10x.

Clecim is a renowned supplier of carbon and stainless-steel processing lines, stainless steel rolling mills as well as mechatronic products and metallurgical services, serving steelmakers around the world for more than 100 years. The company generates approx. EUR 55 million in revenues and has a workforce of ca. 200 employees.

Since Clecim’s carve-out of Primetals Technologies Group in 2021, the company has undergone a transformation and optimization process, focusing on key projects and products to improve overall quality, implementing tight project management to improve performance and profitability as well as optimizing cost structure measures. Over the past years, Clecim has also successfully launched a diversification strategy and entered several new markets including defense and energy sectors. Fouré Lagadec plans to build on the company’s initiatives, develop synergies and further grow the business internationally.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


22.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2214184

 
End of News EQS News Service

2214184  22.10.2025 CET/CEST

