EQS-News: Nabaltec AG with continued solid earnings power and a slight decline in revenues in the third quarter of 2025

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of 2025 at EUR 155.1 million, compared to EUR 158.2 million in the same period of the previous year (-1.9%)

EBIT in the first nine months of 2025 at EUR 14.0 million (down 16.8%); EBIT margin 9.0%

Forecast for 2025: Revenue decrease for 2025 as a whole of up to 2% compared to previous year; EBIT margin in a range of 7% to 9%

Schwandorf, 20 November 2025 - Nabaltec AG published its interim report for the third quarter 2025 today. Accordingly, the company achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 155.1 million in the first nine months, corresponding to a decline of 1.9% compared to the same period of last year (EUR 158.2 million). Revenues in the third quarter 2025 amounted to EUR 48.6 million, compared to EUR 49.8 million in the same period from the previous year (down 2.4%). In particular, currency effects and increased market uncertainties due to US tariff policy have had a negative impact on revenues in the current financial year. Furthermore, the persistently weak demand for products for the refractory industry and e-mobility will have a negative impact on the revenue performance.

“The current financial year continues to reflect a challenging market environment, characterized by customers’ volatile and short-term ordering behavior,” reports Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “A positive aspect in this demanding market situation is the fact that, thanks to optimized costs, we were able to demonstrate solid earning power in the nine-month period, with an EBIT margin of 9.0%.”

The company generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million in the first nine months of the year. In the same period of the previous year, EBITDA amounted to EUR 25.8 million (down 12.4%). The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) reached 14.5 % in the first nine months of 2025. In the corresponding period, the operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 14.0 million after EUR 16.8 million in the same period of the previous year (down 16.8%), with the EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) remaining at a solid level of 9.0%.

Nabaltec's revenues by product segment developed as follows in the first nine months 2025: Revenues in the “Functional Fillers” product segment amounted to EUR 113.7 million in the first nine months, compared to EUR 114.1 million in the same period last year (down 0.4%). Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 35.2 million after EUR 35.9 million in the third quarter of the previous year (down 1.7%). Sales in the boehmites product range continued to decline in the reporting period. In contrast, the ground hydrates product range recorded growth and sales volumes in the viscosity optimized hydrates product range also increased once again. The “Specialty Aluminas” product segment contributed to consolidated revenues in the first nine months 2025 with revenues of EUR 41.4 million, compared to EUR 44.1 million in the same period from the previous year (down 6.0%). In the third quarter of 2025, Nabaltec generated revenues of EUR 13.4 million in this product segment, compared to EUR 13.9 million in the same period of the previous year (down 4.0%). The persistent weakness of the steel industry continues to leave a clear impact on the “Specialty Aluminas” product segment.

Nabaltec AG no longer expects the economic framework conditions to improve for 2025 as a whole. Nabaltec's revenue forecast, which was adjusted during the year in July, predicts a decline in revenue of up to 2% for 2025 as a whole. The EBIT margin is still expected to be in a range of 7% to 9%.

“With our broad product range, we are excellently positioned for what we hope will soon be an economic upturn in Germany and Europe. Our targeted investments in recent years have also paved the way for us to use our facilities optimally and as flexibly as possible according to the order situation,” said Johannes Heckmann.

Note: Nabaltec AG's interim report for the third quarter 2025 will be available for download as of 20 November 2025 at www.nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q3/2025 Highlights on 20 November 2025 at 11:00 am (CET). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

