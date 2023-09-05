EQS-News: Nemetschek Group Forms New Executive Leadership Team for its Next Phase of Growth

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nemetschek Group Forms New Executive Leadership Team for its Next Phase of Growth



05.09.2023 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group Forms New Executive Leadership Team for its Next Phase of Growth

Global Group gains top industry experts with a special focus on strategic future topics

Further strengthening of innovation and technology competence

Munich, September 5, 2023 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a leading global software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industry, has successfully completed the reshaping and strengthening of its top management team for the company's next period of growth. For this purpose, a new Executive Leadership Team (ELT) has been formed, to be even more agile and powerful on future trends such as artificial intelligence (AI) and other key strategic focus areas such as customer centric solution offerings and internationalization. In addition to CEO Yves Padrines and CFO Louise Öfverström, the ELT includes, among others, the Chief Division Officers (CDO) of the Group's strategic segments.

Usman Shuja joins the Nemetschek Group as Chief Division Officer (CDO) of the Build & Construct Division and also serves as CEO of Bluebeam. Most recently, he led Honeywells Connected Buildings, one of Honeywells largest software businesses, as Vice President and General Manager. He originally joined Honeywell as Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell Connected Enterprise, where he was responsible for organic and inorganic growth of Honeywells software portfolio. Before joining Honeywell, Shuja worked for the Boston Consulting Group, IBM and Dell and was founding member of the AI unicorn, SparkCognition.

Jon Elliott, who previously headed the Build & Construct Division as a member of the Executive Board of Nemetschek SE and was also CEO of Bluebeam, has chosen to pursue personal endeavors following the successful start of Bluebeams transition to a SaaS-centric business model, which continues to progress as planned. He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Also joining the company is Marc Nezet as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for the Nemetschek Group including M&A, Venture Investments and Strategic Partnerships. Additionally, he is in charge of the Operate & Manage Division as CDO, taking over from César Flores Rodríguez. Nezet joins the company from Schneider Electric Group, where he spent more than 23 years in various senior management and strategy positions, including Senior Vice President Energy Management Software Transformation. In this role he managed five major strategic acquisitions which positioned Schneider Electric among the leading software players in buildings and infrastructure across Engineering, Construction and Operations. Most recently, he held the position SVP for the Industrial Cloud Platform Ecosystem of AVEVA Group.

The Planning & Design Division will continue to be headed by César Flores Rodríguez. Rodríguez also remains in charge of the new Digital Twin business unit, which represents an important cross-sectional function in the Nemetschek Group. In the Media & Entertainment Division, the Maxon brand continues to be led by CEO David McGavran, who is part of the ELT.

"With the ongoing transition of our business model to subscription and SaaS, the long-term growth drivers and the various innovations in our industry, the Nemetschek Group is at the beginning of a new phase of growth," explains Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. "I am delighted to have Usman Shuja and Marc Nezet joining the Nemetschek Group. By forming our new Executive Leadership Team, we are creating a very strong, internationally experienced senior management team of recognized industry leaders for this phase, which will focus on key strategic focus areas such as technology leadership around artificial intelligence and sustainability, customer centric solutions and internationalization. On behalf of the Nemetschek Group, I would like to thank Jon Elliott, who has played a leading role in the development and the significant growth of our brand Bluebeam and the Build & Construct Division over the past six years, for his successful work in the Nemetschek Group," Yves Padrines continues.

Im excited to be joining Nemetschek and the mission-driven team that already has a rich history and track record of bringing software solutions to the industry, says Usman Shuja, Nemetscheks new CDO Build & Construct and CEO of Bluebeam. I am passionate about creating value and impact through innovation. Nemetschek provides an ideal platform to create innovations around digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability for the evolving needs of the construction industry worldwide.

Nemetschek is leading the way when it comes to advancing the digital transformation taking place throughout the building industry. I believe in the uniqueness of the Group to empower our customers to combine human centric AI innovations with sustainability across a building lifecycle software platform, adds Marc Nezet, Nemetscheks new CSO and CDO Operate & Manage. I look forward to partnering with a world-class team to continue strengthening our innovative portfolio organically and via acquisitions to help our customers do what they do best, which is to shape a sustainable world.

