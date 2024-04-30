|
EQS-News: Nemetschek Group: Successful start to the year in Q1 2024 with double-digit operational revenue growth at a continued high profitability level
Nemetschek Group: Successful start to the year in Q1 2024 with double-digit operational revenue growth at a continued high profitability level
Munich, April 30, 2024 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a global provider of software solutions for the building and media industries, has started the financial year 2024 with a currency-adjusted double-digit percentage growth at a continued high profitability level. The successful start and the overall strong operational performance are primarily driven by strong growth of the recurring revenue base, in particular the subscription and SaaS models, in combination with the innovative software solutions, the ongoing internationalization as well the continued increase in operational efficiency.
“Nemetschek had a good start to the year 2024. With our performance in the first quarter, we have laid a good foundation to achieve our targets for the full year,” says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “We see that the pressure to digitalize in the construction industry is steadily increasing, especially in the current challenging market environment. In addition to our consistent focus on the transition to subscription and SaaS, we are systematically driving forward our other strategic focus areas in order to make the best possible use of the huge growth opportunities in our markets. Thanks to new technologies such as digital twins, artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, as well as our intensified go-to-market approach, we have established strong and important growth drivers for the future.”
Key Group Figures in Q1 2024
Strategic Highlights
Segment Developments in Q1 2024 (See Table)
Outlook for 2024 and Ambition for 2025 Confirmed
Following the successful start to the year, the Executive Board confirms the targets already communicated for the current financial year 2024. The currency-adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 10 to 11%. The growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) is forecasted to grow by around 25%, so significantly faster than Group revenues. The share of recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue is expected to increase further to around 85% in 2024. The EBITDA margin is forecasted to be in the range of 30% to 31%.
Following the further successful transition of the business to Subscription/SaaS, Nemetschek expects a further increase in growth momentum and a revenue growth at least in the mid-teens for the financial year 2025, which is significantly above the expected market average.
The guidance is based on the assumption that the global macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions will not deteriorate significantly in 2024 and 2025. Furthermore, no additional potential negative effects from the current conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine are reflected in the outlook.
Overview of quarterly key figures (Q1-24)
Overview of quarterly key figures per segment (Q1-24)*
* As at January 1, 2024, the Digital Twin business unit was reclassified from the Manage segment to the Design segment and the previous year's figures were adjusted accordingly to ensure comparability.
Nemetschek Group
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies and approaches such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability. We are continuously expanding our portfolio, including through investments in disruptive start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently designing the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four segments. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,400 experts.
The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023.
