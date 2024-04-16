EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG signs letter of intent with Asian multi-family office

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG signs letter of intent with Asian multi-family office



16.04.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Multi Billion Pacific Limited ("Multi Billion"), a multi-family office based in Hong Kong. Multi Billion is invested in companies that focus on future industries such as e-mobility, smart mobility and AI. One of Multi Billion's goals is to build a sustainable ecosystem in the field of e-mobility. The Chairman of Multi Billion is the renowned Chinese entrepreneur and philanthropist Jackson Lam, whose ancestors founded Ka Wah Bank. This has been owned by the Chinese CITIC Group since 1998. As part of the LoI, NEON EQUITY will gain access to potential customers and investment opportunities through Multi Billon's network. It is also planned that NEON EQUITY will support the Asian company's investments in financing and capital market issues, among other things, and help them to enter the European market.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "The cooperation agreement with Multi Billion creates many synergies for both parties. The planned cooperation with Multi Billion will give us the opportunity to acquire fast-growing companies with innovative business models as potential clients. We can also support Multi Billion and its holdings in increasing their visibility on the European capital market."

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com