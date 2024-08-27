27.08.2024 10:15:04

EQS-News: NEON EQUITY: Eva Katheder new member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY: Eva Katheder new member of the Supervisory Board

27.08.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY: Eva Katheder new member of the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt, August 27, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) announces that the Frankfurt District Court has appointed Eva Katheder as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the company's request. She succeeds Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz, who has resigned his mandate for personal reasons. With Eva Katheder, NEON EQUITY has gained a proven expert with many years of experience in the field of private equity and venture capital for the Supervisory Board. The business economist and owner of a consulting company previously held management positions at DIH Deutsche Industrie Holding GmbH and in management functions at the international retail group Tengelmann in the areas of strategic planning, controlling and market research. As Managing Director of DIH /HMD Investco S.à.r.l., Luxembourg, Eva Katheder was responsible for (re)structuring, corporate development and M&A projects, among other things. Katheder is currently also a member of several supervisory boards, including those of companies with a focus on green energy and digitalization. 

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1975881

 
End of News EQS News Service

1975881  27.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975881&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 1,57 -3,09% Neon Equity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach zähem Handel kaum verändert -- ATX beendet Handel verhalten -- DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Verlauf zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex am Dienstag im Plus tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag ruhig zu. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Vorzeichen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen