EQS-News: NET DIGITAL AG has presented AI-supported control for smart traffic light systems at the Smart City Expo World Congress - first practical tests scheduled

NET DIGITAL AG has presented AI-supported control for smart traffic light systems at the Smart City Expo World Congress - first practical tests scheduled



Düsseldorf, 10 November 2023 – net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) presented its innovative control for traffic lights based on artificial intelligence (AI) to a wide audience of experts for the first time at the Smart City World in Barcelona. In addition, net digital will soon begin a practical test of a traffic light system in southern Germany following a successful learning phase for the artificial intelligence of the control. This will mark important milestones on the product’s way to market maturity.

The AI control, which is being developed by net digital subsidiary irisnet, will be able to adapt the green and red phases of pedestrian traffic lights to the needs of different groups of people in a self-learning process. It will, for example, recognise in real time whether a person is planning to cross the road. In the case of elderly people, children or pedestrians with limited mobility who want to cross the road, a correspondingly extended green phase is to be initiated. The system is also designed to react spontaneously to unexpected events when pedestrians cross the street, thereby protecting road users. The innovative irisnet control is an important component of the traffic light system, which was developed in a joint project with the Institute of Road Engineering at RWTH Aachen University and the BERNARD Group, which specialises in engineering services and is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection. The intelligent, self-learning traffic lights are designed to contribute to the smart city of the future by combining increased safety for road users with improved traffic flow and reduced waiting times.

The Smart City Expo World Congress took place in Barcelona from 7 to 9 November 2023 and is the world's largest and most important trade fair for urban digital innovations. In addition to companies, the tens of thousands of trade visitors included numerous top decision-makers from cities and municipalities.

Theodor Niehues, CEO of net digital AG: "We see the AI-based control for intelligent traffic lights as an opportunity for net digital to enter the billion-euro market for traffic sensor technology. The potential for our Group is considerable. The very positive response at the Smart City Expo World Congress confirms our confidence. Practical tests will begin in early 2024, and we want to use this as a basis to jointly develop a product that will be successful on the international markets."

About net digital AG

net digital AG is a partner of many medium-sized and large companies from the telecommunications, media and entertainment industries. It develops global and individually adapted digital payment solutions with a focus on digital content distribution via its own technology platform. The solutions for the distribution of contents centre on the areas of entertainment, music and videos. The around 250 international customers of net digital AG include, for instance, large telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transportation companies. Through its technology platform, net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers. The shares of net digital AG are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VRL" (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3).

