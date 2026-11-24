EQS-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Neuland (2.0)



24.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Neuland (2.0)

Capital Markets Commentary by Kai Jordan, Member of the Management Board of mwb Wertpapierhandelsbank AG

… Hold on! Didn't we already have a column called Neuland (German for "uncharted territory") back in 2021? https://www.mwbfairtrade.com/de/aktuelles/newsdetail-de/news/mwb-fairtrade-wertpapierhandelsbank-ag-kapitalmarkt-standpunkt-von-kai-jordan-vorstand-3/#c256 Can't you guys come up with anything new? Fair question.

Sure we can. Only this time, it's not about copper cables anymore. Things are moving so fast that even smart alecks like us wake up every morning staring into Neuland. And that's where we pick up from our last column: https://www.mwbfairtrade.com/de/aktuelles/newsdetail-de/news/schnell-ist-der-mensch-nur-wenn-er-weiss-wohin-er-rennt/.

Last month, we explained why US tech giants like Nvidia are suddenly coming our way out of Neuland. It's all about Wave 2 of AI – Physical AI. While language models (Wave 1) have pretty much read the internet dry, Physical AI needs something you can't simply copy off the web: real-world process data, material physics, and decades of engineering know-how.

The latest partnerships between Nvidia and some of Germany's industrial heavyweights show how Physical AI is reshuffling where value is created:

• Siemens & Mercedes-Benz: In Erlangen, Siemens is working with Nvidia Omniverse to build the autonomous factory of tomorrow. AI agents simulate processes in a virtual environment before anything happens on the factory floor, cutting engineering work by up to 85%. Mercedes-Benz is digitally reconfiguring entire assembly lines before a single wrench is turned in the real plant – avoiding expensive production shutdowns.

• Thyssenkrupp & Chemicals: Something similar is happening in plant engineering and the process industries. Thyssenkrupp uses Industrial Copilots to get a handle on complex engineering data. In the chemical industry, reactor processes and molecular structures are increasingly being optimized through AI simulations rather than expensive physical testing.

Why are the Americans so hot on these deals? Because our machinery manufacturers, automakers, and chemical plants are sitting on the world's most valuable treasure trove of data. How does an alloy behave under extreme pressure? When does a bearing wear out? How does a chemical reaction respond to the slightest change in temperature?

Now, these companies aren't naive enough to simply hand all that data over to the Americans. At companies like Siemens or Mercedes-Benz, raw data is heavily protected, both technically and contractually. These guys don't just upload their sensitive engineering data to some public US cloud.

Software stacks like Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise often run on-premises (on the companies' own servers inside their plants) or on sovereign infrastructure such as Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud. The data physically stays in the country and remains subject to European law.

But the risk of a strategic shift in value creation and know-how is still very real. The raw data may stay on German servers, but we're still providing the know-how about the use case.

And what about Germany's Mittelstand, its small and midsize businesses? While the big corporations have their own server farms and entire departments full of lawyers, smaller companies often turn to standard US cloud services for cost reasons. And the protective walls are probably a lot lower there. But the wagon train is already rolling into Neuland.

According to a Dun & Bradstreet survey, 73% of German companies already report positive returns on AI, although in some cases only from individual projects. Just 3% consider their data fully ready for widespread AI use. Still, we'd better make sure that a huge amount of valuable industrial machine data doesn't end up gathering dust somewhere – or simply getting deleted.

The next big frontier for Physical AI shows just how much potential we're talking about: robots that can learn. Germany is already Europe's largest robotics market, yet almost all of its roughly 280,000 installed industrial robots are still running through rigid, predefined programs. Physical AI brings sensors and AI together with mechanics:

Robots understand language, respond to changes, and teach themselves new movements in virtual worlds. Just look at Tesla's highly controversial plant in Grünheide. Selected employees there wear cameras, sensors, and backpacks weighing up to four kilograms, packed with recording equipment, while they work. The idea is to capture real-world movements such as gripping, sorting, and assembling.

A few days ago, Handelsblatt published an article on "how Germany can become a driving force behind the AI boom", which we'd definitely recommend reading. We also have some fast-growing robotics startups of our own, such as Neura Robotics, Agile Robots, and Robco. But the article also makes it clear that success in Neuland is anything but guaranteed.

The problem: Germany has always been good at basic research and tinkering. But too much bureaucracy, slow decisions, separate silos (mechanics versus AI), and not enough speed when it comes to scaling up make some things fail. So once again, the question is whether this time Germany can turn its strengths into mass-market production fast enough – or whether we'll end up leaving the playing field to the US or China, again.

The German job market is also showing its first effects in Neuland. We're seeing more and more reports that entry-level candidates are finding it increasingly difficult to land a job. Sure, nobody wants to lay people off. But hire new ones? Let's see first what's headed our way in Neuland. What all this will mean for society in the long run, and how governments will finance themselves, is the subject of a million theories. Way beyond the scope of this column.

Apparently, around one-third of German teachers have never worked with AI. Another third have at best dipped a toe in the water. So there's a pretty big gap between the world teachers live in and the world their students live in. Meanwhile, 91% of 12- to 17-year-olds use at least one AI tool.

As former principal, author, and education reformer Silke Müller put it: "Some countries are preparing their children for 2035; Germany is still preparing its children for 1995." She calls Germany's debate over education "willfully stalling bankruptcy."

Even before the pandemic, Germany had launched its DigitalPakt Schule program. More than €6 billion went into buying mountains of tablets, laptops, and digital whiteboards. But many schools simply lacked decent Wi-Fi, fiber-optic connections, enough power outlets, and IT administrators to actually use the stuff properly in class. Never mind any sensible teaching concepts.

Now that the first DigitalPakt has expired, much of that equipment already needs replacing because it's outdated. So here we go again. Another fresh start, and this time everything is supposed to be better by 2030. Yeah, right. Meanwhile, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain have already made the use and critical evaluation of AI a firm part of their school curricula. In November 2026, eight EU countries formed a consortium to jointly develop European AI and educational software that complies with data protection rules. Germany isn't one of them.

So where's the connection to the capital markets in all this?

Well, it's a pretty timely one. After months and years of excitement, the AI story is starting to wobble on the stock market.

There's a grim-faced bear grinning around the corner. The Nasdaq 100 is now down just over 20% from its peak. A 20% drop officially puts you in bear market territory. And if you take a look at some of the former stars among AI stocks, you'll see what a bear can do. Take the innovative semiconductor maker Marvell Technology, for example. On June 17, 2026, the stock hit an all-time high of $329.88. Last Friday's closing price? Just $122.88.

And for a lot of younger stock market players, that's Neuland. They've never actually seen a real bear. Some soothsayers are already drawing comparisons with the bursting of the dot-com bubble. We don't buy that. Today, AI companies have substantial revenues, and some are much better financed.

But not all of them. The whole issue of circular financing is something we'll certainly be coming back to. You can also see the trouble in SoftBank's stock price. SoftBank has played a major role in this game. After hitting a high of ¥9,074 in early June, the stock was down to just ¥3,025 last Friday.

So is all this going to zero?

No, not everything! As we said at the beginning, there's real industrial substance behind all this, and AI isn't going away. But investors should start looking more closely at individual companies again and spread their investments across a broader portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has performed considerably better. It takes out the heavy weighting of the biggest companies. Diversification has always been a good idea, of course, but not everybody seemed to remember that lately. FOMO! We can see that in our one-on-one conversations with investors. Unfortunately, those conversations tend to start only after the horse is already out of the barn.

Because the one-way street in the indexes is over. Anyone holding AI stocks still needs nerves of steel. And, more importantly, they'd better make sure the companies are at least reasonably well financed. If they are, there are still opportunities over the long haul. Otherwise, André Kostolany might end up being proven wrong. He always taught us that stocks go up in the long run. And he's right. Just not yours anymore. And that's no Neuland.

About mwb:

mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG is a securities services provider authorised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), with offices in Gräfelfing near Munich, Hamburg, Hanover, Frankfurt and Berlin. The company was founded in 1993 and went public in 1999. Today, mwb shares (ISIN DE000A3EYLC7, WKN A3EYLC) are listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in m:access and traded on the open markets of the Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg and Stuttgart stock exchanges, as well as on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange.

With regulatory licences covering commission-based securities trading, underwriting, proprietary trading, placement services, investment brokerage and contract brokerage, mwb ranks among Germany's leading securities institutions specialising in exchange-based and over-the-counter securities trading. Within this peer group, the company offers a particularly broad range of services.

Its portfolio includes capital market transactions, listings, paying agent services, designated sponsoring, institutional client services in Germany and abroad, and order execution. Through mwb analytics, the company complements its offering with proprietary research covering small- and mid-cap companies.

In securities trading, mwb manages more than 57,000 order books covering equities, fixed-income securities and open-ended investment funds, making it one of Germany's largest specialists in order book management (Skontroführung).



Contact and Further Information:

mwb Wertpapierhandelsbank AG

Kai Jordan

Kleine Johannisstrasse 4

D-20457 Hamburg

Tel: +49 40-360995-20

E-Mail: kjordan@mwbfairtrade.com





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