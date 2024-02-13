|
13.02.2024 12:30:14
EQS-News: New appointment of members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE.
|
EQS-News: STEICO SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
New appointment of members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE.
Feldkirchen near Munich, 13 February 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The following persons were appointed as members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE with effect from 8 February 2024:
The new appointment was made by the court for the period until the next Annual General Meeting of STEICO SE.
Following the acquisition of 51.0% of STEICO shares, Kingspan Holding GmbH sought appropriate representation on the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In this context, the previous members of the Board of Directors, Dr Jürgen Klass and Prof. Dr h. c. Heinrich Köster, resigned from the Administrative Board in January 2024.
Contact
13.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1836355
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STEICO SE
|25,75
|-2,46%
