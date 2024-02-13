EQS-News: New appointment of members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE.

13.02.2024 12:30:14

New appointment of members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE.

Feldkirchen near Munich, 13 February 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The following persons were appointed as members of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE with effect from 8 February 2024:

  • Mr Paul O’Gorman, born 1959, former Senior Manager in the Kingspan Group for many years.
    Mr O'Gorman held various management positions in the Kingspan Group for over 18 years and was finally responsible for revenues of over €1 billion. He also played a leading role in developing the sustainability agenda as part of Kingspan's corporate strategy. Since his retirement in 2022, he has continued to act in an advisory role for the Kingspan Group.
      
  • Mrs Aiveen Kearney, born 1973, Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation UK & Ireland.
    Mrs Kearney has many years of international management experience and is a proven expert in the implementation of transformation processes and profitable growth strategies. She has held management positions in the Kingspan Group since 2018, currently as Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation UK & Ireland, where she is responsible for revenues of around €300 million.

The new appointment was made by the court for the period until the next Annual General Meeting of STEICO SE.

Following the acquisition of 51.0% of STEICO shares, Kingspan Holding GmbH sought appropriate representation on the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In this context, the previous members of the Board of Directors, Dr Jürgen Klass and Prof. Dr h. c. Heinrich Köster, resigned from the Administrative Board in January 2024.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen (GER)
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 


