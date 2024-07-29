EQS-News: New paragon lead plant inaugurated in China

EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Expansion

New paragon lead plant inaugurated in China



29.07.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST

New paragon lead plant inaugurated in China

Relocation from the Kunshan plant, which opened in 2015, to a state-of-the-art new building in the immediate vicinity

Now over 4,000 square meters of production and office space

Grand opening in mid-July with numerous guests from politics, customers, suppliers and partner companies

New plant lays the foundation for further future growth with Chinese car manufacturers

Global lead plant for future production facilities

Construction time was only six months - smooth relocation during ongoing production in three weeks

Delbrück, July 29, 2024 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] officially opened its new plant in Kunshan, China, in mid-July. This state-of-the-art plant replaces the plant in the immediate vicinity, which opened nine years ago and had become too small, and creates the conditions for the planned growth with Chinese car manufacturers.

Kunshan - around an hour's drive northwest of Shanghai - has been the location for all of the Chinese activities of the direct supplier to the automotive industry based in Delbrück, North Rhine-Westphalia, since 2015. Initially, air quality sensors and microphones developed in Germany were manufactured locally, but today the product range is much broader. In addition to various products for improving the air quality in the vehicle interior, it has long since also included cable assemblies and, in recent years, adaptive spoilers for extending the range, which are particularly popular in China for electric vehicles. In future, paragon's entire product range will be offered there.

The Chinese paragon subsidiary has been managed by Wolfgang Ketter since 2015. "We are particularly proud of the fact that we have succeeded in building up our own competent development team here in recent years, which has developed the paragon products adapted for the Chinese market to series production readiness," explains Wolfgang Ketter. All production lines are also procured locally. paragon Kunshan currently employs 70 people and now supplies 30 different customers in China. "Our approach "Local-for-Local" has proven itself; our plant in China works almost self-sufficiently for the local market, from which we expect a lot more in the future," says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and Managing Director of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Numerous guests accepted the invitation to the opening. They were given a tour of the facilities at paragon Kunshan. Culinary delights from Germany and German pop songs provided a contrasting backdrop to the ceremony.

paragon sees the new, modern plant in Kunshan as a flagship plant that will serve as a model for future paragon production facilities worldwide. The corresponding construction plans in Landsberg am Lech, Bavaria, are already well advanced. In the medium term, the management assumes that the independent sales office in Detroit (USA), which has existed since spring of this year, will be followed by the construction of its own plant.

