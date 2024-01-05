EQS-News: Nicole Schillinger is joining Cherry SE as Senior Vice President Investor Relations

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nicole Schillinger is joining Cherry SE as Senior Vice President Investor Relations



05.01.2024 / 11:02 CET/CEST

Nicole Schillinger is joining Cherry SE as Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Munich, January 5, 2024 – As of January 1, 2024, Nicole Schillinger took over responsibility for Investor Relations at Cherry SE [ DE000A3CRRN9] in a new role.

She takes over the position from Dr. Kai Holtmann, who would like to take on new professional challenges.

“I am really looking forward to working with Nicole. With her we were able to gain a highly valued and experienced capital market expert with an impressive track record. Cherry SE has determined 2023 to be a year of transformation. In 2024, we will specifically strengthen our mission to develop the group into an innovative and market relevant hardware, software service s company. Nicole Schillinger, together with our CFO and myself, will be the key contact person for our existing and potential shareholders as well as the analysts in the international small and midcap segment. We warmly welcome Nicole to the Cherry team and look forward to working together.

We would like to thank Dr. Holtmann, who, as a proven capital market expert, set up the international investor relations activities at Cherry after the IPO in a challenging market environment and successfully placed the equity story, and we wish him continued success for his future," comments Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE.

“Cherry SE’s equity story is based on a strong brand, an innovative product portfolio and an experienced management team. The most important investor relations task in the year ahead will be to actively communicate the positive impact of the developments in the digital business as well as the strategic realignment of the Components division on the company’s equity value thereby strengthening the capital market's confidence in the future viability of the Cherry business model.“ explains Nicole Schillinger.

Nicole Schillinger most recently headed Investor Relations at SIXT SE. Before moving to the corporate side, she established investor relations structures at the family office Reimann Investors. In the years before she advised global institutional investors on their portfolio decisions at Barclays Capital, Commerzbank, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, and Deutsche Bank, among others. As a former analyst, she has a deep understanding of financial statements, company valuation and capital market issues Nicole Schillinger holds an MBA from TRIUM, the joint program of HEC, London School of Economics and New York University. She is also a Certified European Financial Analyst and a business graduate from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.