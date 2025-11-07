EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal

Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.



07.11.2025 / 20:07 CET/CEST

Frankfurt – 7 November 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “Northern Data”), today announced that it has sold its historical equity investment in Lancium Inc. for an amount of USD 30 million.

The equity investment in Lancium Inc. was recognized in 2020 at a cost of EUR 1.4 million (USD 1.7 million).

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has a network of owned and colocation data centers across the globe. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de