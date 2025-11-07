EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.

ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

07.11.2025

Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.

07.11.2025 / 20:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data Group Announces Sale of Historical Equity Investment in Lancium Inc.

 

Frankfurt – 7 November 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “Northern Data”), today announced that it has sold its historical equity investment in Lancium Inc. for an amount of USD 30 million.

The equity investment in Lancium Inc. was recognized in 2020 at a cost of EUR 1.4 million (USD 1.7 million).

 

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has a network of owned and colocation data centers across the globe. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

 


07.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226304

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226304  07.11.2025 CET/CEST

