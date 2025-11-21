EQS-News: Completion of sale of Czech Residential Portfolio to CPI Europe

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

Completion of sale of Czech Residential Portfolio to CPI Europe



21.11.2025 / 14:34 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 21 November 2025

Completion of sale of Czech Residential Portfolio to CPI Europe

Today, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”) has completed the sale of our residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic, which was announced in August 2025, to our subsidiary CPI Europe (“CPIE”).

Independent appraisers valued the portfolio at €892 million as of 30 June 2025. Including the repayment of liabilities, adjustments for long-term capital gains tax and other factors, the total consideration paid by CPIE will be approximately €605 million. About half of the consideration will be paid immediately by CPIE in cash, with the remainder financed through a multi-year vendor loan from CPIPG, which is the parent and related party of CPIE.

Given that CPIPG consolidates CPIE, the sale is not included in our external disposal volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

Contact:Martin Matula,General Counsel,+352 26 47 67 67m.matula@cpipg.com