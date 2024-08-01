EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board



01.08.2024 / 07:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board

Dr. Johannes Burtscher to step down from his role as CFO

Benjamin Retzer appointed CFO

Florian Sandner assumes newly created position of COO

Luxembourg, 01 August 2024 – Novem Group S.A. announced today that the Supervisory Board agreed to the request of Dr. Johannes Burtscher to step down as Group CFO on 30 September 2024. As his successor, Benjamin Retzer was promoted to CFO of the Group.

In addition, Florian Sandner was promoted to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to further strengthen the Management Board and support the strategic direction of the Company. As a result of this, the competences at board level will be realigned with effect from 1 October 2024. Both Mr. Retzer and Mr. Sandner bring extensive experience to their tasks and will play a crucial role in navigating Novem into the future.

Benjamin Retzer has performed various finance roles at Novem since 2014, most recently as Vice President Accounting and Tax. Prior to that, he worked as Director General Accounting at Vishay Intertechnology and Assistant Audit Manager at KPMG.

Florian Sandner has worked for Novem since 2011 in several international management functions, among others, as Plant Manager of the Group’s largest production facility in Querétaro, Mexico. As Vice President Operations Americas, he was responsible for the entire region.

Dr. Stephan Kessel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Novem Group: “On behalf of our shareholders, the Supervisory Board and the entire workforce, I thank Dr. Burtscher for his outstanding contribution as long-term CFO of the Company and wish him well for his future endeavours. Over the last twelve years, Dr. Burtscher has played a pivotal role in the successful development of the Group. During his tenure, he has built an excellent performance culture and masterminded Novem’s IPO in July 2021.”

Markus Wittmann, CEO of Novem Group: “Dr. Burtscher has greatly contributed to Novem’s successful development. We have been able to execute a well-prepared succession plan, and I am pleased that with Mr. Retzer and Mr. Sandner we can welcome two experienced colleagues to the management team.”

Dr. Johannes Burtscher, CFO of Novem Group: “The past years have been a remarkable journey, and my role has given me the opportunity to be part of and contribute to Novem’s development into a global market leader. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the trust the Supervisory Board and my colleagues at the Management Board have placed in me.”

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.