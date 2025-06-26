EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2024/25

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2024/25



26.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

FY 2024/25 revenue of €541.5 million, -14.8% below FY 2023/24

Adj. EBIT 1 of €48.9 million, -29.1% below PY

Proposal to pay no dividend for 2024/25

Luxembourg, 26 June 2025 – Novem Group S.A. today published its audited results and confirmed the preliminary figures for the financial year 2024/25. On a full-year basis, Novem generated a total revenue of €541.5 million, thus equalling a decline over previous year by -14.8%. Despite the unfavourable market conditions, Novem reported a solid Adj. EBIT margin1 of 9.0% for the reporting year.

In view of the disadvantageous business climate, the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2025 not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024/25. The proposed dividend suspension is intended to bridge the gap towards a more stable environment.

Benjamin Retzer, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Despite facing multiple headwinds over the course of the year, we delivered a solid performance. Amid these demanding conditions, we are focused on laying the best possible foundations for the upcoming refinancing process.”

The audited figures and the Annual Report for the financial year 2024/25 can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation. The Annual Report also includes the Non-financial Report, which covers Novem’s sustainability progress.

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding Annual Report 2024/25, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,500 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €541 million in FY 2024/25.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.