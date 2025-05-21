EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2024/25 results presentation on 28 May 2025

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2024/25 results presentation on 28 May 2025



21.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 21 May 2025 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 28 May 2025 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2024/25 results (April 2024 to March 2025) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20250528



Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5933758&linkSecurityString=e6d79b4aa

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 28 May 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com