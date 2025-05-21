Novem Gruppe Aktie

WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

21.05.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2024/25 results presentation on 28 May 2025

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2024/25 results presentation on 28 May 2025

21.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2024/25 results presentation on 28 May 2025

Luxembourg, 21 May 2025 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 28 May 2025 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2024/25 results (April 2024 to March 2025) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20250528

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5933758&linkSecurityString=e6d79b4aa

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 28 May 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


21.05.2025 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2140706

 
End of News EQS News Service

2140706  21.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten