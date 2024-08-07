EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024



Luxembourg, 07 August 2024 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 14 August 2024 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2024/25 (April to June 2024) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20240814



Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7375429&linkSecurityString=107c411b80

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 14 August 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com