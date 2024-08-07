|
07.08.2024 09:00:13
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024
|
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024
Luxembourg, 07 August 2024 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 14 August 2024 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2024/25 (April to June 2024) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20240814
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7375429&linkSecurityString=107c411b80
Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.
The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 14 August 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.
About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Mareike Völker
07.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1961683
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1961683 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Einladung zur Präsentation der Q1 2024/25 Ergebnisse am 14. August 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2024/25 results presentation on 14 August 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)