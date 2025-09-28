DCI Database for Commerce and Industry Aktie

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11QU1 / ISIN: DE000A11QU11

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.09.2025 20:58:13

EQS-News: Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

EQS-News: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

28.09.2025 / 20:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Announcement

Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

Starnberg, 28 September 2025:

The U.S.-based affiliate of DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG, plugilo Inc., is currently engaged in concrete discussions regarding a strategic investment by Green Valley Investments Ltd., UK.

The investment is planned on the basis of a pre-money company valuation of USD 50 million and is expected to include both capital contributions and technology-related services.

The primary objective of the partnership is to accelerate the development of the plugilo platform, scale operational activities, and support the international expansion of plugilo Inc.

The proposed investment forms part of a long-term financing strategy and is intended to be implemented in stages.

 

Press Contact:

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG

Enzianstr. 2

82319 Starnberg

Email: IR@DCI.DE

http://www.DCI.de

The share is listed in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange.

WKN: A11QU1, ISIN: DE000A11QU11.

Stock exchanges: Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, XETRA

 

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management board. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements.

 


28.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
Enzianstrasse 2
82319 Starnberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8151-265-0
Fax: +49 (0)8151-265-150
E-mail: info@dci.de
Internet: www.dci.de
ISIN: DE000A11QU11
WKN: A11QU1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2204712

 
End of News EQS News Service

2204712  28.09.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG nach Kapitalherabsetzung 5,65 -0,88% DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:05 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
16:16 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.09.25 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.25 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach neuen Pharmazöllen reagieren Anleger auf US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Indizes zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag im Handelsverlauf in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX zeigte sich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenschluss höher. Anleger in Asien trennten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich von ihren Investments.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen