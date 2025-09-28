EQS-News: Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

EQS-News: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.



28.09.2025 / 20:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc Announcement

Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.

Starnberg, 28 September 2025:

The U.S.-based affiliate of DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG, plugilo Inc., is currently engaged in concrete discussions regarding a strategic investment by Green Valley Investments Ltd., UK.

The investment is planned on the basis of a pre-money company valuation of USD 50 million and is expected to include both capital contributions and technology-related services.

The primary objective of the partnership is to accelerate the development of the plugilo platform, scale operational activities, and support the international expansion of plugilo Inc.

The proposed investment forms part of a long-term financing strategy and is intended to be implemented in stages.

