DCI Database for Commerce and Industry Aktie
WKN DE: A11QU1 / ISIN: DE000A11QU11
|
28.09.2025 20:58:13
EQS-News: Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.
|
EQS-News: DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
/ Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Ad-hoc Announcement
Ongoing Strategic Investment Discussions Involving plugilo Inc.
Starnberg, 28 September 2025:
The U.S.-based affiliate of DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG, plugilo Inc., is currently engaged in concrete discussions regarding a strategic investment by Green Valley Investments Ltd., UK.
The investment is planned on the basis of a pre-money company valuation of USD 50 million and is expected to include both capital contributions and technology-related services.
The primary objective of the partnership is to accelerate the development of the plugilo platform, scale operational activities, and support the international expansion of plugilo Inc.
The proposed investment forms part of a long-term financing strategy and is intended to be implemented in stages.
Press Contact:
DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
Enzianstr. 2
82319 Starnberg
Email: IR@DCI.DE
The share is listed in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange.
WKN: A11QU1, ISIN: DE000A11QU11.
Stock exchanges: Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, XETRA
This communication contains forward-looking statements based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management board. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements.
28.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG
|Enzianstrasse 2
|82319 Starnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8151-265-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8151-265-150
|E-mail:
|info@dci.de
|Internet:
|www.dci.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QU11
|WKN:
|A11QU1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2204712
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2204712 28.09.2025 CET/CEST
