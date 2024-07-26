EQS-News: PATRIZIA aims to become a EUR 100bn AUM smart Real Assets player in 2030 with new focused growth strategy and new organisational structure

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

PATRIZIA aims to become a EUR 100bn AUM smart Real Assets player in 2030 with new focused growth strategy and new organisational structure



26.07.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PATRIZIA to become a EUR 100bn AUM smart real asset investment manager by 2030 by leveraging strong position in Germany and accelerating growth internationally in five key growth areas

New Group Executive Committee (GEC) established as part of larger organisational adjustment to further strengthen PATRIZIA’s global investment activities across its real estate, infrastructure and new Re-Infra platform supported by global client relations management with strong regional empowerment

The new smaller GEC consists of six Executive Directors as the ultimate decision-making body for PATRIZIA’s business operations and responsible for implementing its growth strategy, replacing the current Executive Committee

Alongside the three existing Executive Directors who are Dr Asoka Wöhrmann, Christoph Glaser and Wolfgang Egger - Dr Konrad Finkenzeller, James Muir and Martin Praum will become new Executive Directors and members of the new GEC Augsburg, July 26, 2024. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, has announced a new mid-term strategy to reach EUR 100 billion AUM within the next five years. The Company's clear ambition is to become the go-to manager for smart Real Asset solutions by focusing on five key growth areas: Living, Value-add Strategies, Re-Infra & Smart City Solutions, European Infrastructure, and its Independent Advantage Investment Partners (fund of funds) platform. PATRIZIA will leverage its strong position in Germany with attractive real asset offerings and continue to grow internationally with a focus on its large scalable discretionary flagship funds in real estate and infrastructure alongside creating a new “Re-Infra” asset class that combines the two.



To effectively execute on its new mid-term strategy PATRIZIA has established a new Group Executive Committee (GEC) as part of a larger organisational adjustment. The GEC will replace the previous Executive Committee, effective August 1st, 2024. Sitting directly under the Board of Directors, the GEC consists of six Executive Directors. Alongside the three existing Executive Directors which are Dr Asoka Wöhrmann (CEO), Christoph Glaser (currently CFO/COO) and Wolfgang Egger (Founder) - Martin Praum (49), James Muir (46), and Dr Konrad Finkenzeller (42) have been appointed as additional Executive Directors and members of the GEC by the Board of Directors.



Martin Praum will become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and assume responsibility for Finance, Investor Relations & Group Reporting, and the Group’s Corporate Finance activities. In this position, he will succeed Christoph Glaser who will focus on his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), with responsibility for IT, Fund Services & Operations, Valuation, Procurement & Services, Compliance & Risk Management.



James Muir will become Head of the Investment Division, a newly formed department which is responsible for Fund Management, Investment Management, and Investment Strategy & Research across all asset classes of PATRIZIA.



Dr Konrad Finkenzeller will head the newly formed Client Division* and be responsible for global fundraising activities and client relationship management, PATRIZIA’s product portfolio across all asset classes, client services, and corporate and product marketing.



“Our clear ambition is to become the investment manager of choice for smart real asset solutions. We will leverage our strong position in Germany, significantly grow in Europe and attract more international investors to our attractive real estate, infrastructure, and Re-Infra investment platform,” said Dr Asoka Wöhrmann, Chief Executive Officer of PATRIZIA SE. “Our new Group Executive Committee will drive our investment process end-to-end across all our asset classes while continuing to enhance client-centricity, efficiency, and innovation for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders.”



“PATRIZIA’s strategy 2030 provides a clear growth path for the Company in all asset classes across all geographies,” said Uwe H. Reuter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE. “And the future execution-focused organisational set-up under the new leadership team will enable PATRIZIA to win in the next cycle and provide attractive long-term value for its clients and other key stakeholders.”



The new GEC will be enhanced by two additional cross-divisional leadership bodies, which will focus on PATRIZIA’s key business areas and operational activities. The Business Leadership Team (BLT) will consist of the GEC and key functions across the business value chain. The BLT will accelerate PATRIZIA’s investment performance, as well as drive the company’s growth ambition and business strategy execution. A newly introduced Global Operating Committee (OpCo) will deliver key operational activities to enable a firm-wide efficient and effective platform.



To better align PATRIZIA’s global business strategy with its regional markets and regulatory requirements, the company will establish joint ownership of the Executive Directors on a regional level. Within the Group Executive Committee, Dr Asoka Wöhrmann will be responsible for the DACH Region, Christoph Glaser for Europe excluding DACH region, and Wolfgang Egger for the APAC region.



About Martin Praum

Martin is a senior executive with comprehensive finance, banking, and research experience across the financial industry. Martin joined PATRIZIA in 2017 and most recently served as Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting. From 2009 to 2017 he held various leadership roles in Investor Relations, Corporate Office, and Corporate Communications & Capital Markets at IVG Immobilien AG as well as Investor Relations at Deutsche Postbank AG. He started his career as an Equity Research analyst for the sectors banking, specialty finance and real estate at Deutsche Bank AG, ABN AMRO, and Sal. Oppenheim. Since 2013, he has been teaching Real Estate Capital Markets topics at IREBS Immobilienakademie. Martin Praum holds a diploma in business administration from Frankfurt School of Finance.



About James Muir

James is an internationally experienced senior executive at PATRIZIA and based in London. Since 2012, he was responsible for the UK & Ireland Region as well as Strategic M&A and Strategic Investments within the firm and became a member of the Executive Committee of PATRIZIA after the conversion to an SE legal entity in 2022. Before joining PATRIZIA, James worked for JP Morgan as an Executive Director in Real Estate Investment Banking, Equity Research and Debt Capital Markets. James holds a MA (hons) in Politics and Modern History from the Edinburgh University.



About Dr Konrad Finkenzeller

Konrad joined PATRIZIA in 2012 as project manager in the CEO-Office. From 2015 on Konrad has built out the international fundraising, product development and business development activities of the firm and is now responsible for the company’s Global Client Solutions Team. He serves as a Managing Director for PATRIZIA Institutional Clients & Advisory GmbH. Konrad became a member of the Executive Committee of PATRIZIA after the conversion of the company to an SE legal entity in 2022. Konrad holds a MSc. and a PhD from the University Regensburg (IREBS Business School), as well as an MSc. from Henley Business School.



PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 40 years. PATRIZIA manages approx. EUR 57 billion in assets and employs around 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been making an impact since 1984 by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis (“colourful circle”) in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases and since 1999 through its support for the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has given more than 700,000 children and young people worldwide access to education, healthcare, and a safe home to get the chance to live a better self-determined life over the last 25 years. You can find further information at www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation

Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

Phone: +49 69 643505-1114

Investor.relations@patrizia.ag

*Subject to BAFIN approval Martin is a senior executive with comprehensive finance, banking, and research experience across the financial industry. Martin joined PATRIZIA in 2017 and most recently served as Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting. From 2009 to 2017 he held various leadership roles in Investor Relations, Corporate Office, and Corporate Communications & Capital Markets at IVG Immobilien AG as well as Investor Relations at Deutsche Postbank AG. He started his career as an Equity Research analyst for the sectors banking, specialty finance and real estate at Deutsche Bank AG, ABN AMRO, and Sal. Oppenheim. Since 2013, he has been teaching Real Estate Capital Markets topics at IREBS Immobilienakademie. Martin Praum holds a diploma in business administration from Frankfurt School of Finance.James is an internationally experienced senior executive at PATRIZIA and based in London. Since 2012, he was responsible for the UK & Ireland Region as well as Strategic M&A and Strategic Investments within the firm and became a member of the Executive Committee of PATRIZIA after the conversion to an SE legal entity in 2022. Before joining PATRIZIA, James worked for JP Morgan as an Executive Director in Real Estate Investment Banking, Equity Research and Debt Capital Markets. James holds a MA (hons) in Politics and Modern History from the Edinburgh University.Konrad joined PATRIZIA in 2012 as project manager in the CEO-Office. From 2015 on Konrad has built out the international fundraising, product development and business development activities of the firm and is now responsible for the company’s Global Client Solutions Team. He serves as a Managing Director for PATRIZIA Institutional Clients & Advisory GmbH. Konrad became a member of the Executive Committee of PATRIZIA after the conversion of the company to an SE legal entity in 2022. Konrad holds a MSc. and a PhD from the University Regensburg (IREBS Business School), as well as an MSc. from Henley Business School.With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 40 years. PATRIZIA manages approx. EUR 57 billion in assets and employs around 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been making an impact since 1984 by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis (“colourful circle”) in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases and since 1999 through its support for the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has given more than 700,000 children and young people worldwide access to education, healthcare, and a safe home to get the chance to live a better self-determined life over the last 25 years. You can find further information at www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundationContact:Martin PraumHead of Investor Relations & Group ReportingPhone: +49 69 643505-1114Investor.relations@patrizia.ag*Subject to BAFIN approval

26.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

