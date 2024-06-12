EQS-News: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting resolves sixth consecutive dividend increase and approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Dividend per share increases by 3.0% year-on-year to EUR 0.34

2024 will be a year of transformation for PATRIZIA to align the business with the megatrends of a world in transition

Augsburg, 12 June 2024. PATRIZIA SE, a leading partner for global real assets, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024 as a virtual event. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.



One of the resolutions adopted was the appropriation of the unappropriated profit and thus the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.34 per share for the financial year 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 3.0% in dividend per share compared to the previous year and the sixth consecutive dividend increase. PATRIZIA SE shares will trade with the corresponding dividend discount on 13 June 2024 and the dividend will be paid out on 17 June 2024.



Looking ahead to the current financial year 2024, CEO Asoka Wöhrmann is cautiously optimistic: "We are seeing more transactions again and thus the first signs of a market recovery. However, the pace of this recovery remains uncertain for the time being. We therefore want to use 2024 as a year of transformation and clearly align our business with the megatrends of a world in transition."



PATRIZIA has identified four megatrends that will offer its clients a wide range of investment opportunities in intelligent real estate and infrastructure solutions: Digitalisation, urbanisation, the energy transition and the living transition - Asoka Wöhrmann explained these at the Annual General Meeting: „Digitalisation - We see a great need for infrastructure for modern data networks as well as data and computer centres. In addition, the use of smart technologies creates opportunities for better and more efficient utilisation of buildings. Urbanisation 2.0 - Our cities need to be further developed in terms of modern mobility concepts, energy efficiency, ecological standards and a high quality of life. All of this requires intelligent real estate and infrastructure solutions. Because in 2050 - i.e. in around 25 years' time - 80 per cent of the population in Europe will live in cities. Energy transition - The transition from largely fossil-based to sustainable energy generation, i.e. the decarbonisation of our energy supply, requires huge investments in energy networks, charging stations, renewable energy generation plants and much more. This creates attractive opportunities for our clients. Finally, the living transition - It stands for modern urban living and is the answer to demographic change and changing lifestyles. We develop concepts for affordable and sustainable living space as well as attractive solutions for the individual requirements of various urban target groups. These are as diverse as their lifestyles. We are building on PATRIZIA's many years of expertise in residential real estate and will continue to realise attractive investment solutions in this area.“



PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 40 years. PATRIZIA manages approx. EUR 57bn in assets and employs around 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been making an impact since 1984 by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis ("colourful circle") in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases and since 1999 through its support for the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has given more than 600,000 children and young people worldwide access to education, healthcare, and a safe home to get the chance to live a better self-determined life over the last 25 years. You can find further information at The detailed voting results and additional material on the Annual General Meeting are available on the following website: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/events-for-shareholders/annual-general-meeting



