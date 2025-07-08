EQS-News: PNE Group receives permits for three new wind farms in Germany

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group receives permits for three new wind farms in Germany



08.07.2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST

The permits allow for the installation of approximately 46 MW of renewable energy

Once operational, the facilities can supply electricity to a total of 36,000 three-person households per year

Cuxhaven, 8 July 2025 – In the second quarter of 2025, the PNE Group received the necessary permits for the construction and operation of three onshore wind farms in the German states of Brandenburg, Hesse, and North Rhine-Westphalia.

In Brandenburg, the existing Gerdshagen wind farm will be expanded by one additional turbine. In Hesse, a single turbine with a capacity of 7.2 MW is planned for the Holzhäuser Berg wind farm. The construction of five new turbines with a total output of 33 MW is planned for the Niederkrüchten wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia. It is part of the planned Niederkrüchten energy park, which will also include a photovoltaic plant with a nominal output of 20 MWp, which is also being developed by PNE.

With a total nominal capacity of 46 MW, the three wind farms will be able to meet the annual electricity needs of around 36,000 three-person households once operational. This marks a significant step forward for the energy transition in the respective regions and underscores the commitment to a sustainable and climate-friendly energy supply.

"The permits granted are an important milestone for our continued growth," says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG. "They not only confirm the successful progress of our project development, but also our many years of experience with complex approval processes. This strengthens a central pillar of our strategy – the development of sustainable energy projects in the fields of wind, photovoltaics, and future technologies such as power-to-x and storage solutions."

PNE Group’s strategy aims for balanced growth across all areas. The company deliberately combines the expansion of its own wind and photovoltaic parks with the option to sell projects. By the end of 2027, the owen generation portfolio is to be expanded to 1.1 GW in operation or under construction, while the project pipeline is expected to reach a volume of 10 to 15 GW.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.