EQS-News: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Postponement of the Annual General Meeting PVA TePla AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024 to a later date. At the turn of the year 2023/2024, the Supervisory Board had initiated a process to replace the Supervisory Board with the help of external advisory consultants. As a result, the current election proposal was submitted for a two-year term (legally possible 5 years) for existing members in order to ensure an optimal transition step by step. Over the last few days, however, it has become apparent that proxy advisors will not support this proposal. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to submit adjusted election proposals to the company's shareholders at the newly convened Annual General Meeting. The new date for the Annual General Meeting and further information will be announced in good time. Contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

PVA TePla AG

Tel: +49(0)641/68690-400

