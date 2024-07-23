EQS-News: PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting



23.07.2024 / 15:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG originally planned for June will take place in Giessen on August 30, 2024. The agenda has now been adjusted in some points. This concerns, among other things, the election proposals for the members of the Supervisory Board.

The terms of office of Alexander von Witzleben, Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit and Prof. Dr. Markus H. Thoma expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, Christoph von Seidel and Dieter May will be introduced as the new candidates. Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit will run for a maximum of one further year. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring a smooth transition and optimal knowledge transfer, particularly within the Audit Committee, which is to be chaired by Christoph von Seidel in future. Rudolf Weichert is standing for election as a replacement candidate for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit. He will assume the role upon completion of the transfer of duties on the Audit Committee.

With the election of two new Supervisory Board members and the succession plan for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, the renewal of the Board continues in line with the company's strategic direction. The reorganization of the Supervisory Board began last year with the election of Dr. Myriam Jahn.

In addition, a new compensation system for the Management Board will be presented for approval. With its clear performance parameters for determining the short and long-term variable remuneration components and the obligation to make personal investments in PVA TePla AG shares, it is even more closely aligned with the long-term success of the Group.

The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG will take place on August 30, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. in the Giessen Congress Hall.

Please find further information here.

Contact:Dr. Gert FisahnInvestor RelationsPVA TePla AGTel: +49(0)641/68690-400gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com