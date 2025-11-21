EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2025

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2025



21.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2025

Sales increase by 62% to EUR 1,762 thousand (9M 2024: EUR 1,086 thousand)

Total output at previous year's level of EUR 7,594 thousand (9M 2024: EUR 7,653 thousand)

EBITDA improves to EUR -4,734 thousand (9M 2024: EUR -5,445 thousand) as a result of investment subsidies affecting income (one-time effect)

Significant progress made on own projects and planned joint ventures Groundbreaking ceremony for Pyrum's second plant in Perl-Besch Joint venture for plant in Czechia established Financing for plant in Greece secured through grant approval from the European Innovation Fund



Dillingen / Saar, 21 November 2025 – Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today published its interim group report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2025. Sales in the first nine months amounted to EUR 1,762 thousand, up around 62% on the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 1,086 thousand). Capitalized own work amounted to EUR 5,661 thousand (9M 2024: EUR 6,192 thousand). The decline resulted from the largely completed commissioning work on most of the plant components for the factory expansion in Dillingen. At EUR 7,594 thousand, total output was thus at the previous year's level (9M 2024: EUR 7,653 thousand). Other operating income tripled compared to the same period last year to EUR 2,819 thousand (9M 2024: EUR 881 thousand). This was due to investment subsidies of EUR 2,422 thousand (EUR 531 thousand) for the creation of jobs in Dillingen, which resulted from the completion of the main facilities for the plant expansion.

EBITDA improved in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year to EUR -4,734 thousand (9M 2024: EUR -5,445 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -7,232 thousand (9M 2024: EUR -7,132 thousand). Adjusted for investment grants and capital procurement costs, EBITDA amounted to EUR -7,048 thousand (9M 2024: EUR -5,904 thousand) and EBIT to EUR -9,546 thousand (9M 2024: EUR -7,591 thousand). The consolidated net result for the period amounted to EUR -8,243 thousand

(9M 2024: EUR -7,982 thousand). Available liquidity as of 30 September 2025 amounted to EUR 5,127 thousand (31 December 2024: EUR 11,740 thousand).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We have recently made great progress with regard to our rollout plan. In Perl-Besch, we broke ground for Pyrum's next plant and have already ordered key long-lead components. In Czechia, we have signed the joint venture agreement with the SUAS Group and have already concluded a 10-year purchase agreement for the oil produced there. In addition, funding from the European Innovation Fund has been approved for the project in Greece, which means that financing is fully secured. Based on these developments, we continue to expect to significantly expand our production capacities by 2027 and achieve a positive result."

With regard to the full-year forecast, Pyrum recently assumed that it would be able to significantly increase the production output of the new grinding and pelletising plant in the remainder of 2025. Although initial adjustments have already been made, these targets have not yet been achieved to the extent expected. Nevertheless, the management of Pyrum Innovations AG expects to achieve the forecast sales for the Group and the AG of between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million and total output in a range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million at the lower end of the ranges. The Group's earnings before interest and taxes for the full year 2025 are still expected to be in the range of EUR -8.5 million to EUR -10.5 million.

The interim group report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2025 of Pyrum Innovations AG is available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

