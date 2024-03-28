EQS-News: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG

+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG (news with additional features)

28.03.2024 / 15:28 CET/CEST
Göttingen, March 28, 2024

Göttingen, March 28, 2024

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG

At today’s virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Sartorius AG approved the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 50.7 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.

In addition, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditors for the fiscal year 2024. The tender process was part of the statutory rotation process.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German release is the legally binding version.
Further information
www.sartorius.com/shareholders-meeting
Image files
Financial calendar
April 18, 2024                     Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)
July 19, 2024                       Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)
October 17, 2024             Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
