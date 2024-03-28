|
28.03.2024 15:28:42
EQS-News: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG
|
EQS-News: Sartorius AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Göttingen, March 28, 2024
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG
At today’s virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Sartorius AG approved the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 50.7 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.
In addition, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditors for the fiscal year 2024. The tender process was part of the statutory rotation process.
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German release is the legally binding version.
Further information
www.sartorius.com/shareholders-meeting
Image files
Financial calendar
April 18, 2024 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)
July 19, 2024 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)
October 17, 2024 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Leona Malorny
External Communications
+49 (0)551 308 4067
leona.malorny@sartorius.com
Follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Additional features:
File: Press Release
28.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165607, DE0007165631
|WKN:
|716560 , 716563
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1869963
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1869963 28.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:28
|EQS-News: Beschlüsse der Hauptversammlung der Sartorius AG (EQS Group)
|
15:28
|EQS-News: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: Sartorius veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für 2023 (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023 (EQS Group)
|
13.02.24
|EQS-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
13.02.24
|EQS-AFR: Sartorius AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
09.02.24
|Sartorius-Aktie im Plus: Sartorius halbiert Dividende für 2023 nahezu (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|EQS-News: Aufsichtsrat der Sartorius AG schlägt Dividende in Höhe von 0,74 Euro je Vorzugsaktie vor (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius AG St.
|272,00
|1,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.