WKN DE: A40ET1 / ISIN: DE000A40ET13

11.11.2025 13:35:03

EQS-News: Restructuring among major shareholders leads to increase in free float to 36.5% / CEO Rainer Francisi simultaneously increases his stake in the company

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Restructuring among major shareholders leads to increase in free float to 36.5% / CEO Rainer Francisi simultaneously increases his stake in the company

11.11.2025 / 13:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Weinstadt. The shareholder structure of audius SE has been reorganized in a long-term planned transaction. This ensures long-term planning security among shareholders and an increase in the free float. 

One shareholder has left the shareholder group of the holding company audius AG and, in return, has directly acquired shares in audius SE. This represents a stake of around 14.7% of the shares in audius SE. These shares are subject to a multi-year staggered lock-up agreement.

Furthermore, CEO Rainer Francisi increased his own stake in the holding company by acquiring shares from a co-shareholder. Convinced of the excellent prospects for further growth, he saw the investment as a perfect opportunity to expand his own stake in audius and, at the same time, increase the free float in the interests of all shareholders as part of the overall transaction.

In addition, the holding company audius AG responded to interest from several institutional investors in audius SE shares and sold a 3.4% stake.

Adjusted for treasury shares, the majority shareholder's stake thus decreased to 63.5%, while the free float increased to 36.5%. The aim is to further increase the trading liquidity of the shares and thus make an investment in the shares even more attractive. At the same time, the transaction guarantees stable conditions among the shareholders for the future.  
 

11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
E-mail: ir@audius.de
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
ISIN: DE000A40ET13
WKN: A40ET1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227756

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227756  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

