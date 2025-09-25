EQS-News: Robert Melle Joins the Wealth Management Team at Peapack Private

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Robert Melle Joins the Wealth Management Team at Peapack Private



25.09.2025 / 16:35 CET/CEST

BEDMINSTER, NJ - September 25, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Melle as Senior Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor with the wealth management division of Peapack Private. Based at the firm’s Park Avenue office in New York City, Robert joins a growing team of advisors focused on expanding the Bank’s wealth management presence in Manhattan.

A seasoned sales and service-driven professional with over 25 years of experience, Robert has a strong record of driving business success through strategic financial planning and client advocacy. His expertise spans wealth planning, asset allocation, investment strategy, and financial advisory, complemented by deep capabilities in lead generation, product development, and solution implementation. He is also highly skilled in relationship management, negotiation, risk mitigation, and strategic process alignment.

Robert joins Peapack Private from Charles Schwab, where he served as Vice President and Financial Consultant, delivering comprehensive wealth management services and proactive relationship management to ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients. His prior roles include distinguished positions at Chase Investment Services Corporation and Citicorp Investment Services, based in New York.

Over the course of his career, Robert has overseen asset management exceeding $1.2 billion, with advisory fee assets totaling more than $220 million. He has consistently ranked in the top 25% of regional financial consultants and earned multiple Northeast Achievement and Key Contributor Stock Awards. Nationally, he has placed in the top 5% for net asset growth and is a proud recipient of the Chairman’s Club Award.

Robert holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Adelphi University, is a Certified Wealth Strategist (CWS®), a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC ®), and is currently enrolled in the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) program at Kaplan Financial Institution. He maintains Series 6, 7, 63, 65, and Insurance licenses.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.2 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $12.3 billion as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank’s wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, dpace@peapackprivate.com, (908) 470-3322

