WKN: 570789 / ISIN: US7046991078

03.10.2025 18:31:41

EQS-News: Peapack Private Hires Alex Lurye to Join Its New York Commercial Banking Team

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial
Peapack Private Hires Alex Lurye to Join Its New York Commercial Banking Team

03.10.2025 / 18:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - October 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that Alex Lurye has joined the Bank’s New York-based commercial banking team as Senior Managing Director.

68dfef3bda846f32245a74e2_1

With more than 23 years of experience in commercial lending across New York, Westchester, and Long Island, Alex brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to Peapack Private. Most recently, he served as Senior Credit Officer of NYC Lending at Valley National Bank, where he oversaw multiple underwriting teams managing a portfolio of $4 billion in commitments and $2.7 billion in outstandings.

Prior to that, Alex held key leadership roles at Valley National Bank, including Division Head of NY Commercial Banking, where he directed group performance in budgeting, production, and portfolio management, and Team Leader of NY Commercial Banking, leading a team of relationship managers focused on driving growth in loans, deposits, and fee income.

Earlier in his career, Alex developed his credit and relationship banking skills through significant roles at Santander Bank and Wells Fargo, both based in New York. 

Alex earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Finance, with a minor in Philosophy, from Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, NY. 

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.2 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $12.3 billion as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank’s wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921, dpace@peapackprivate.com, (908) 470-3322

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

03.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
United States
ISIN: US7046991078
EQS News ID: 2208146

 
End of News EQS News Service

2208146  03.10.2025 CET/CEST

