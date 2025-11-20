EQS-News: Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland



Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland

RAC, founded as the Royal Automobile Club, is using the Rubean SoftPOS app through its 2,300 car roadside assistance service employees

Project implemented within two months in cooperation with global payment service provider Fiserv and integrator Berg Regions

Munich, November 20, 2025. The payment receipt solution from FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), is now being used in the UK and Ireland by leading automobile club RAC Ltd. Founded 125 years ago as the Royal Automobile Club and now a leading automotive service provider, RAC rolled out Rubean AG's SoftPOS app to its 2,300 breakdown mechanics within two days. This means that breakdown mechanics can now accept card payments on their normal mobile work devices, which they also use to accept and process orders. In addition, breakdown mechanics can also use the Rubean app to take payment reservations for future services.

This project was implemented within two months in collaboration with global payment service provider Fiserv Inc, Milwaukee/USA, and integrator Berg Regions. RAC is thus also the first Rubean customer to be connected via Fiserv's Internet Payment Gateway. The connection of Rubean to the IPG initially enables the worldwide distribution of the Rubean app outside the USA, with the distribution of the Rubean app in the USA currently in the final stages of preparation.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.

