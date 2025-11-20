Rubean Aktie
WKN DE: 512080 / ISIN: DE0005120802
|
20.11.2025 13:52:43
EQS-News: Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland
|
EQS-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland
Munich, November 20, 2025. The payment receipt solution from FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), is now being used in the UK and Ireland by leading automobile club RAC Ltd. Founded 125 years ago as the Royal Automobile Club and now a leading automotive service provider, RAC rolled out Rubean AG's SoftPOS app to its 2,300 breakdown mechanics within two days. This means that breakdown mechanics can now accept card payments on their normal mobile work devices, which they also use to accept and process orders. In addition, breakdown mechanics can also use the Rubean app to take payment reservations for future services.
This project was implemented within two months in collaboration with global payment service provider Fiserv Inc, Milwaukee/USA, and integrator Berg Regions. RAC is thus also the first Rubean customer to be connected via Fiserv's Internet Payment Gateway. The connection of Rubean to the IPG initially enables the worldwide distribution of the Rubean app outside the USA, with the distribution of the Rubean app in the USA currently in the final stages of preparation.
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.
If you have any questions, please contact:
german communications AG
Dr. Hermann Geupel
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2233508
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2233508 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:52
|EQS-News: Rubean AG: British automobile club now using Rubean solution in the UK and Ireland (EQS Group)
|
13:52
|EQS-News: Rubean AG: Britischer Automobilclub setzt ab sofort Rubean-Lösung in Großbritannien und Ireland ein (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|EQS-News: Rubean AG: Revenue almost tripled in the first nine months of 2025 (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|EQS-News: Rubean AG: Umsatz in den ersten neun Monaten 2025 fast verdreifacht (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-News: Rubean und shopreme vereinbaren Partnerschaft für innovative Self-Checkout-Lösungen (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-News: Rubean and shopreme agree partnership for innovative self-checkout solutions (EQS Group)
|
17.10.25
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: M2 Venture GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.08.25
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: M2 Ventures GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)