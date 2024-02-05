EQS-News: Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders

Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024



05.02.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST

Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024

After achieving revenue of over EUR 1 million last year, more than one third of the previous year's revenue has already been realized in January 2024.

Munich, February 5, 2024. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) has realized an extremely successful start into 2024 and was already able to generate revenues of over EUR 340 thousand in January 2024. This was not only the company's highest monthly turnover to date, but also a third of last year's annual turnover of EUR 1 million. The growth is the result of a sharp increase in user numbers as well as one-off contract work that further expands the capabilities of the Rubean payment platform. "We expect sales to also increase significantly the coming months compared to the previous year," says Rubean CEO Dr Hermann Geupel.

The Rubean PhonePOS app is a purely software-based and certified card acceptance solution for mobile devices and has a leading position in the rapidly growing softPOS market. In addition to Spain and Germany, Rubean's payment acceptance solution is used in many other parts of Europe and in the UK, with rapidly growing numbers of users.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution Phone-POS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.

