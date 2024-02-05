|
05.02.2024 11:46:03
EQS-News: Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024
|
EQS-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders
Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024
Munich, February 5, 2024. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) has realized an extremely successful start into 2024 and was already able to generate revenues of over EUR 340 thousand in January 2024. This was not only the company's highest monthly turnover to date, but also a third of last year's annual turnover of EUR 1 million. The growth is the result of a sharp increase in user numbers as well as one-off contract work that further expands the capabilities of the Rubean payment platform. "We expect sales to also increase significantly the coming months compared to the previous year," says Rubean CEO Dr Hermann Geupel.
The Rubean PhonePOS app is a purely software-based and certified card acceptance solution for mobile devices and has a leading position in the rapidly growing softPOS market. In addition to Spain and Germany, Rubean's payment acceptance solution is used in many other parts of Europe and in the UK, with rapidly growing numbers of users.
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution Phone-POS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.
If you have any questions, please contact:
german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
Dr. Hermann Geupel
Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München
+49 89 357560
05.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1830397
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1830397 05.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:46
|EQS-News: Rubean AG starts successfully into the new year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
11:46
|EQS-News: Rubean AG startet erfolgreich ins neue Jahr 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-News: Rubean AG increases top line revenue by over 20 percent again in 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-News: Rubean AG steigert Umsatz in 2023 erneut um über 20 Prozent (EQS Group)
|
27.12.23
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Dr. Peter von Borch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18.12.23
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|EQS-News: Spanische Post Correos hat PhonePOS-App von Rubean in Spanien ausgerollt (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Rubean AG: Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rubean AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubean AG
|6,55
|6,50%