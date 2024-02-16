|
16.02.2024 10:00:03
EQS-News: Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023
EQS-News: Sartorius AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Göttingen, February 16, 2024
Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023
The life science group Sartorius has released its Annual Report for 2023 today. The document is available under the following link: https://ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ag/fy-2023.
Financial calendar
March 28, 2024 Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2024 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)
July 19, 2024 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)
October 17, 2024 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Timo Lindemann
External Communications
+49 (0)551.308.4724
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com
