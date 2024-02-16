16.02.2024 10:00:03

EQS-News: Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023 (news with additional features)

16.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, February 16, 2024 
Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023

The life science group Sartorius has released its Annual Report for 2023 today. The document is available under the following link: https://ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ag/fy-2023
Financial calendar 
March 28, 2024     Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2024       Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)
July 19, 2024        Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)
October 17, 2024     Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)
A profile of Sartorius 
Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Timo Lindemann
External Communications
+49 (0)551.308.4724
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Additional features:

File: Press Release

16.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631
WKN: 716560 , 716563
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1838357

 
End of News EQS News Service

1838357  16.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sartorius AG St. 269,00 1,70% Sartorius AG St.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen