EQS-News: Sartorius to advance drug discovery and manufacturing with AI in collaboration with NVIDIA

Göttingen, Germany, May 16, 2024
Sartorius to advance drug discovery and manufacturing with AI in collaboration with NVIDIA
The life science group Sartorius is expanding its multidisciplinary collaboration with NVIDIA to help enable the development of new and better therapies, combining Sartorius’ in-depth knowledge of life sciences and bioprocessing with NVIDIA’s AI-powered computing platforms and software.
"Biological interactions are exceptionally complex. Making better use of data by integrating life science expertise with AI solutions is a promising approach to simplify and accelerate biopharma drug discovery and manufacturing progress. This expanded collaboration with NVIDIA will help result in relevant technological innovations for our customers and ultimately for patients," said Prof. Dr. Oscar-Werner Reif, Chief Technology Officer of Sartorius.
Sartorius has been working with NVIDIA since 2020. The life science group has integrated NVIDIA's technology into its instruments, enabling edge computing applications of its live-cell imaging platform for commercialized AI assays in the lab. The focus of the collaboration has been on developing predictive AI models of stem cell-derived organoids to replace animal models in drug discovery and precision medicine. Sartorius is also using NVIDIA solutions for predictive bioprocess design and simulation tools for manufacturing innovative therapies.
The expanded collaboration includes increasing adoption of the NVIDIA Clara suite of AI-powered computing platforms, software, and services in the Sartorius ecosystem. Plans involve creating and commercializing powerful foundational models based on Sartorius’ extensive and unique data sets. New predictive AI models, tools, and simulations for numerous application areas will also be available to Sartorius customers through the NVIDIA Clara suite and the NVIDIA DGX platform.
In a forward-looking approach to innovation and technology integration in the biopharmaceutical sector, the collaboration will explore numerous advanced technologies, including the computer-based design and simulation of complex 3D-bioprinted spheroids and organoids or synthetic biological pathways and organisms designed based on Sartorius cell lines, to produce novel therapeutic agents and therapies.
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius (XETRA: SRT3 | SRT) is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Leona Malorny
Head of External Communications
+49 551 308 4067
leona.malorny@sartorius.com
