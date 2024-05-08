|
08.05.2024 08:00:34
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Business development in the first quarter
|
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Schweizer Electronic AG: Business development in the first quarter
Schramberg, May 8, 2024 – The sales of the SCHWEIZER Group amounted to EUR 39.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 37.1 million). This corresponds to an increase of +5.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The first quarter of 2023 still included a revenue of EUR 1.8 million from the associated company Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co, Ltd, China (“SEC”). Thus the increase of sales without SEC corresponds to 11.0%. Sales from own production amounted to EUR 24.3 million and thus were slightly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2023: EUR 24.2 million). The sales of products via our Asian partner network increased by 14.8% year-on-year to EUR 14.9 million, accounting for 37.9% of sales (Q1 2023: 34.9%). The share of revenue generated by in-house production amounted to 62.1% (Q1 2023: 65.1%). Sales to Automotive customers amounted to EUR 31.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR 24.9 million), which corresponds to an increase of +25.7% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Automotive customers accounted for 80.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: 67.1%).
The order backlog was EUR 224.9 million at the end of the quarter (December 31, 2023: EUR 251.3 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to EUR +2.1 million (Q1 2023: EUR +0.4 million). The EBITDA ratio amounted to +5.2% and was therefore 4.2 percentage points higher than in Q1 2023. Adjusted for the negative EBITDA contribution from SEC in Q1 2023, EBITDA fell by EUR -1.4 million in Q1 2024.
Equity amounted to EUR 24.9 million at the end of the quarter (31.12.2023: EUR 25.8 million). The change was mainly due to the loss allocation of EUR -1.1 million from SEC, which is held as a financial investment (at equity). Non-current financial liabilities decreased by EUR -0.6 million. Net debt increased compared to the end of the year to EUR 18.1 million (31.12.2023: EUR 16.6 million).
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
For further information please contact:
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1897437
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1897437 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!