EQS-News: Shareholders' Meeting confirms payment of special dividend

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Shareholders' Meeting confirms payment of special dividend



17.05.2024 / 15:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CONFIRMS PAYMENT OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Shareholders’ Meeting approves all agenda items

TAKKT distributes dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in total

CEO focused on strengthening resilience in her speech

Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Stefan Räbsamen elected to the Supervisory Board – Hubertus Mühlhäuser takes over as Chairman of the Board

Germany, Stuttgart, May 17, 2024. At the virtually held 25th Shareholders’ Meeting of TAKKT AG, the shareholders approved all agenda items as proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. They confirmed the payment of the dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, consisting of a base dividend of EUR 0.60 per share and of a special dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

In her speech at the Shareholders’ Meeting, CEO Maria Zesch gave an overview of the progress made in implementing the strategy and explained how the current measures are contributing to the Group’s future and its growth: “Resilience stands for flexibility and the courage to change. For us, this means that we are maintaining our focus on our strategy consisting of Growth, OneTAKKT and Caring. And that we will take a critical look at ourselves and adjust where necessary.” Maria Zesch also confirmed the mid-term targets, which include accelerating growth compared to the long-term historical growth trend, a significant increase in profitability and continued strong cash generation.

As announced, Thomas Schmidt and Florian Funck stepped down from the Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting. “I would like to sincerely thank Thomas Schmidt and Florian Funck for their excellent and trusting cooperation over the last few years. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board and as long-standing members of the Board, both have been instrumental in guiding and supporting the new strategic direction and integrated positioning of our Group,” said CEO Maria Zesch.

The Shareholders’ Meeting elected Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Stefan Räbsamen as new members of the Supervisory Board. Hubertus Mühlhäuser has extensive experience both from a customer perspective from his previous position as CEO of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI), one of the largest capital goods groups globally, as well as extensive knowledge of the Food Service market from his time as CEO of Welbilt Inc. (ex-NYSE: WBT), a global food service equipment manufacturer. Stefan Räbsamen has extensive expertise in auditing, due diligence, transformation, and the capital market from his many years as a partner and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the auditing and consulting firm PwC Switzerland. At the constituent meeting immediately after the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Hubertus Mühlhäuser as Chairman of the Board. “I am pleased about the election and look forward to my task as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. TAKKT is currently facing a challenging environment, but has a solid customer base, a strong product portfolio, and highly motivated employees. Our business has great potential and I look forward to setting the course for profitable growth together with the Management Board and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board,” said Mühlhäuser.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is listed on the SDAX and is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contacts

Benjamin Bühler phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de