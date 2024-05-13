|
EQS-News: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting
EQS-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting
Ahrensburg, May 13, 2024 - The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today hosted its annual general meeting at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.
The Annual General Meeting voted by a large majority on the following topics:
With the approval of today's Annual General Meeting, the auditor of the financial statements and the audit of the sustainability report will be changed to Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg.
Mr. Norbert Basler was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting and will continue to hold the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and be represented by Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht.
The details of the vote, the presentation of the Annual General Meeting and all other information relating to this topic can be found on the company's website at: https://www.baslerweb.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/2024/ .
Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008.
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
13.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1901833 13.05.2024 CET/CEST
