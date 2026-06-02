Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
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02.06.2026 09:30:04
EQS-News: Signet Bank publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group announces that Signet Bank has released an updated equity research report following the publication of the Group’s Q1 2026 financial results
In its report, Signet Bank highlights Eleving Group’s continued execution against the growth targets communicated during the IPO process. According to the Signet Bank’ estimates, Eleving Group’s loan portfolio is expected to reach EUR 522.4 million by the end of 2026, with revenue of EUR 338.9 million and net profit before FX of EUR 53.3 million.
The analysts forecast the Group’s portfolio to continue growing at a 5-year CAGR of 9% through 2030, while revenue and net profit before FX are projected to increase at CAGRs of 17% and 14%, respectively. This growth is expected to be supported by the rising share of the Group’s higher-yield products, continued expansion in its strategic markets, and the normalization of foreign exchange impacts.
Signet Bank increased its target price for Eleving Group shares to EUR 2.12 per share, compared with the previous target price of EUR 1.88 per share. The analysts anticipate the Group to return to a 50% dividend payout ratio from 2027 onwards, which, based on their estimates, would imply dividend yields in the range of 15–18% during 2027–2030.
The full report is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more: www.eleving.com
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
Disclaimer
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2337680
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337680 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shs
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02.06.26
|EQS-News: Signet Bank publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group (EQS Group)
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29.05.26
|EQS-DD: Notification about transaction with Eleving Group shares in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 596/2014 (EQS Group)
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