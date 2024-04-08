EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes annual financial statements 2023

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes annual financial statements 2023

Increase in revenue and EBIT expected for fiscal year 2024

Growth in the solar segment

Incoming orders for several vacuum coating machines - further semiconductor projects in progress

Products in the life science segment gain acceptance

Kahl am Main, April 8, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG approved the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, and the combined status report of the company for the business year 2023 on April 4, 2024, and adopted the annual financial statements. The annual financial statements for 2023 were published today, April 8, 2024, on the Company's website at: https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/.

The positive development of individual segments of the company is particularly pleasing. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, a leading supplier of machines and systems for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for several innovative TIMARIS coating systems in recent weeks. These transactions underscore the company's growing presence and expertise in the semiconductor sector. The coating systems sold, which have a total value in the low double-digit million € range, are critical process equipment for the manufacture of the highest quality semiconductor products. These advanced machines offer precise and reliable coating technology that significantly increases the efficiency and performance of semiconductor production.

"We are very pleased with the confidence our customers have placed in our products and solutions," said Dr. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. "The successful placement of several coating systems confirms our position as a preferred partner for the semiconductor industry. We are proud to contribute to the development of the semiconductor industry with our innovative technologies." In addition, further SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES projects are nearing completion, signaling continued momentum.

Outlook for the 2024 fiscal year

For 2024, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a significant increase in sales compared to 2023. The company's earnings situation should continue to improve significantly. Sales in the range of € 120.0 million to € 130.0 million are expected. EBIT is then expected to be in the low double-digit million range.

In order to achieve this forecast, current projects must be completed without material delay and further significant new orders must be realized in the coming months. In particular, this is conditional on the solar market continuing to grow and the successful implementation of the planned major projects. In addition, further significant orders must be concluded for the other segments. If actual operating performance falls significantly short of these expectations in the coming months, this would have a significant impact on the company's financial position, including its net assets, financial position, and results of operations, and could even jeopardize the company's existence. In addition, the Company refers to the comments on financial risks in the risk report of the Annual Report 2023 in connection with the Company's financing.

As an industry leader, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES relies on continuous technological progress with investments in research and development. The machines are used worldwide in photovoltaics, semiconductors, medical technology, packaging, glass & automotive and, in the future, also for batteries & hydrogen.

For more information about SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and its products, please visit the company's website at https://www.singulus.com/.

