EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to the second bondholders' meeting on May 21, 2024

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to the second bondholders' meeting on May 21, 2024



30.04.2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Press release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to the second bondholders' meeting on May 21, 2024

(Bonds SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN DE000A2AA5H5, WKN A2AA5H)

The vote without a meeting pursuant to § 18 and §§ 5 et seq. SchVG was not quorate

The meeting will take place on May 21, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. (CEST) at the Crowne Plaza Frankfurt

Registration required by Saturday, May 18, 2024, at midnight (CEST) at the latest

Kahl am Main, xx. April 2024 - The Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and the notary Dr. Olaf Gerber, domiciled in Frankfurt am Main, in his capacity as voting manager of the voting without meeting from April 25, 2024 to April 29, 2024, invite all holders of the SINGULUS bond (bonds SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN DE000A2AA5H5, WKN A2AA5H) to participate in the second bondholders' meeting on May 21, 2024 and to exercise their voting rights.

The vote without a meeting pursuant to Section 18 and Sections 5 et seq. SchVG was not quorate as the required quorum of 50% of the outstanding bonds (Section 15 para. 3 sentence 1 SchVG) was not reached.

The meeting will take place on May 21, 2024, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (CEST) at the Crowne Plaza Frankfurt - Congress Hotel, Lyoner Strasse 44-48, 60528 Frankfurt am Main (Hamburg area). It is possible to be represented by a proxy or alternatively to authorize the proxy of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, who will vote according to your explicit instructions.

To participate, registration is required by May 18, 2024, by midnight (CEST) at the latest. The invitation will be published in the Federal Gazette on May 3, 2024, and will also be available on the homepage at https://www.singulus.com/bondholder-meeting/ from this date.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES proposes to the bondholders, among other things, to amend the bond terms and conditions by several points. The company looks forward to welcoming the bondholders. The company invites bondholders to participate in the vote and to vote in favor of the proposed resolutions in the interest of the company in order to support the company on its further path. We welcome the loyalty and trust of the bondholders and would like to express our sincere thanks.



The relevant documents can be found on the homepage at https://www.singulus.com/bondholder-meeting/ from this date under the section "Second creditors' meeting on May 21, 2024".

