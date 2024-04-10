EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to vote in a vote without meeting

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Bond

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to vote in a vote without meeting



10.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Press release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes invitation to vote in a vote without meeting (Bond, ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5, WKN: A2AA5H)

Kahl am Main, April 10, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) publishes an invitation to vote in a vote without meeting pursuant to § 18 and §§ 5 et seq. of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungen SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5, WKN: A2AA5H).

The Issuer invites the Noteholders to vote in a vote without a meeting within the period

from Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 0:00 a.m. (CEST),

until Monday, April 29, 2024, at midnight (CEST)

to the notary Dr. Olaf Gerber, whose office is in Frankfurt am Main.

The complete invitation to vote will be available from April 10, 2024, in the Federal Gazette and on the website of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES (www.singulus.com) under the link https://www.singulus.com/de/glaeubigerversammlung/.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES invites the bondholders to participate in the vote and to approve the resolutions in the interest of the company and thus support the company on its further path. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES proposes to the bondholders to amend the bond terms and conditions by several points and looks forward to welcoming the bondholders to the vote without a meeting.

If the vote without a meeting pursuant to § 18 and §§ 5 et seq. SchVG is not quorate because the required quorum of 50 % of the outstanding bonds (§ 15 para. 3 sentence 1 SchVG) has not been reached, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will invite to a subsequent second bondholders' meeting. At the second bondholders' meeting, the required quorum is 25 % of the outstanding bonds.

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact: Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224