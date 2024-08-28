EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary Key Financial Figures for the First Half of 2024

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary Key Financial Figures for the First Half of 2024



28.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary Key Financial Figures for the First Half of 2024

Order intake increased to € 52.3 million

Strong gross margin at 31.8%

Reorganization of financing completed

Positive development in the semiconductor segment

Important order for application in the battery sector

Joint venture with JINCHEN SOLAR

Kahl am Main, August 28, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG publishes preliminary key financial figures for the first half of 2024. Sales amounted to € 40.7 million in the first half of 2024 and were thus at the previous year's level of € 41.7 million. Sales of € 20.1 million were generated in the second quarter of 2024 (previous year: € 25.3 million). EBIT for the second quarter of 2024 was positive at € 0.5 million (previous year: € 0.2 million), while EBIT for the first half of 2024 was also positive at € 1.2 million (previous year: € -0.7 million).

The gross margin was 31.8% in the first half of 2024, up on the previous year's level of 26.6%. Freely available liquidity amounted to € 5.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to € 11.5 million as of December 31, 2023. Incoming orders in the reporting period more than doubled to € 52.3 million, compared to € 24.1 million in the same period of 2023. Incoming orders amounted to € 19.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 (previous year: € 10.0 million). The order backlog continued to grow and reached € 70.4 million (previous year: € 67.2 million). SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing ("Triumph") successfully concluded an agreement on the reorganization of the financing in August 2024.

The number of employees in the Group remained stable at 293 as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 292 employees).

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO: "Our company has made a good start to 2024 and there are promising and high-volume projects in the Solar segment as well as in the Semiconductor and Life Science segments." Dr. Rinck continues: "We therefore expect an operating result (EBIT) of between € 3.0 million and € 6.5 million with sales of € 95.0 million to € 105.0 million".

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has received numerous orders for high-quality TIMARIS deposition systems for various applications in recent months. This success underlines the growing presence and expertise in the semiconductor sector. The deposition systems sold in the first half of the year, whose order intake has a total value of € 23.5 million, are crucial process systems for the manufacture of top-quality semiconductor products. Further projects are expected to be completed in the coming weeks and months. As a result, business in the semiconductor segment is expected to more than double compared to previous years.

Dr. Rinck explains further: "We have received a development order from a leading technology company for production systems that will be used for the manufacture of new solid-state batteries. This order is an important milestone for SINGULUS in order to make a corresponding contribution to the conservation of resources in times of growing environmental awareness.”

The focus of the joint venture with the Chinese machine manufacturer JINCHEN Corp, Yingkou China, for high-performance solar cells is that both companies together offer competitive production solutions for the photovoltaics industry. The joint venture, SINGULUS SOLAR GmbH, combines the complementary strengths of both companies: JINCHEN's expertise in the manufacturing of production equipment for solar modules and SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' know-how in the production of high-performance solar cells. This partnership makes it possible to offer a broad portfolio of innovative solutions for TOPCon and HJT cell technologies.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is the only company outside of China that is able to offer turnkey solutions for cell and module lines, which include the entire plant engineering, process technology and commissioning. The company is currently in talks with several potential investors, among others in the US, to build complete turnkey lines for the production of solar cells and modules.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Consolidated key figures according to IFRS (unaudited)

1st half-year 2023 2024 Revenue (gross) million € 41.7 40.7 Order intake million € 24.1 52.3 Orders backlog (06/30) million € 67.2 70.4 EBIT million € -0.7 1.2 Employees (06/30) 298 293

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

www.singulus.de

Contact:

Bernhard Krause, Company Spokesman, Phone: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations: Phone: +49 (0) 16096090279