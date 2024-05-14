EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - The MEDLINE Production System for Processing Contact Lenses Continues to Establish itself on the Market

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Kahl am Main, May 14, 2024 - The MEDLINE production system from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, which was specially developed for the processing of contact lenses, is steadily gaining acceptance in the market. In close cooperation with customers, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has validated the machine technology required for the processing and production of contact lenses in recent months. The existing system concepts have been optimized and customer-specific process and procedure variants have been developed. The systems are developed and manufactured in compliance with all regulatory requirements in order to ensure the highest product quality, to fulfill the regulations of the international health authorities and, in particular, to comply with the relevant standards and specifications of the GMP and GxP/FDA regulations for the industry.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, emphasizes the importance of cooperation with key customers: "Our processing systems were specially developed to clean contact lenses of material residues and then coat them. We have now developed systems in which different types of contact lenses, such as daily and monthly disposable lenses, can be reliably processed." Dr. Rinck adds: "In recent weeks, we have received another order for such a production system. This shows that we are meeting the requirements of the market and our customers with our systems."

Background:

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops wet-chemical processes such as cleaning, etching and deposition for optical substrates made of glass, polymer or monomer components and offers customized machines for surface treatment. The market for contact lenses is a growing sector in the medical technology industry, characterized by increasing consumer demand for contact lenses and their diverse medical applications. With the steady market growth and the innovation dynamics in the area of new products, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees promising opportunities to continue to play a leading role in this market in the future.

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

