EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG requests change of stock ticker symbol

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SMT Scharf AG requests change of stock ticker symbol



01.10.2024 / 17:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG requests change of stock ticker symbol

Hamm, October 01, 2024 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2), a leading global provider of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for the underground mining industry, announces that it has requested today to change the stock ticker symbol. It is anticipated that, with effect from October 02, 2024, the shares of SMT Scharf AG will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'S188'. The previous stock ticker symbol is 'S4AA'.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de